Your Career
Chava Lansky
5h

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and Milwaukee Ballet Showcase Choreography by Company Dancers

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre: New Works choreographers (from left): Cooper Verona, William Moore, Amanda Cochrane, Yoshiaki Nakano and Julia Erickson. Photo by Duane Rieder, Courtesy PBT.

This spring, Milwaukee Ballet and Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre are each putting on programs composed entirely of choreography by company dancers. February 8 marks the premiere of Milwaukee Ballet's MXE Milwaukee Mixed, featuring pieces by Garrett Glassman, Timothy O'Donnell, Isaac Sharratt, Nicole Teague-Howell and Petr Zahradnícˇek. On March 16, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre: New Works opens with ballets by Amanda Cochrane, Julia Erickson, Yoshiaki Nakano, Jessica McCann, William Moore, JoAnna Schmidt and Cooper Verona.

For MB artistic director Michael Pink, the idea was inspired by the success of the company's biennial Genesis: International Choreographic Competition. "Because of the competition, our audiences have really embraced the idea of seeing new work," says Pink. And he's taking creativity to the next level; each choreographer is working with local musicians. While O'Donnell and Zahradnícˇek already hold the title of resident choreographer, the program will also showcase three lesser-seen artists. "These choreographers aren't just step arrangers," says Pink, "but people who have a voice."

PBT artistic director Terrence S. Orr says that the inspiration for the company's program came from the dancers themselves. He sought out those who had been choreographing for PBT's school or working on their own projects outside of the company. Orr believes that the chance to create for their peers will provide tremendous growth for the dancers. "It's important to have the main classics," says Orr, "but the only thing that's going to sustain ballet is fresh new choreography that represents our time."

Two Exciting New Dance Programs to Apply for This Year

Rigorous program, check. Well-rounded technical training, check. Purposeful liberal arts curriculum, check. Study your craft abroad, check! If you are looking for all the above, the Joan Phelps Palladino School of Dance at Dean College truly has it all.

Pointe Stars

Congratulations to the 2018 Prix de Lausanne Prizewinners

Aviva Gelfer-Mundl, the only prizewinner from the USA, in front of the panel of judges. Photo Courtesy Prix de Lausanne.

After a packed week of class and coaching at the 46th Prix de Lausanne in Switzerland, 21 of 74 selected candidates were invited to compete in the Finals on Saturday for the chance to win scholarships and apprenticeships to one of the Prix's esteemed partner schools and companies, of their choice. The nine-member jury panel of esteemed dance professionals announced the eight prizewinners, listed below. You can watch the full Finals performance and awards ceremony on the Prix de Lausanne Facebook page.


Shale Wagman, 17, Canada

Photo by Gregory Bartadon, Courtesy PDL.

Watch Pennsylvania Ballet & Boston Ballet Face Off for the Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots aren't the only teams bringing Super Bowl entertainment this week. To celebrate game day (and cheer on their region's respective teams), the dancers of Pennsylvania Ballet and Boston Ballet took a break from their usual rehearsals to perform some Super Bowl-themed choreography.

Isabella Boylston and James Whiteside Get Hilariously Candid in This Video Q&A

Photo via @isabellaboylston on Instagram.

Though American Ballet Theatre principals James Whiteside and Isabella Boylston have long displayed their envy-worthy friendship on Instagram, this week the Cindies (their nickname for each other) offered viewers an even deeper glimpse into their world. While on tour with ABT at the Kennedy Center, the duo sat down in front of the camera to answer some questions from their fans via Facebook Live.

Starbucks in hand, they discuss their mutual love of food (particularly pasta and Japanese curry), the story behind the Cindy nickname and what it's like picking up contemporary choreography versus classical. Boylston also delves into her experience guesting with the Paris Opéra Ballet, her dream of choreographing an avant-garde ballet on Whiteside to a Carly Rae Jepsen song and best and worst Kennedy Center memories (like the time she fell onstage while doing fouettés at the end of La Bayadère's first act).

Live Stream Alert: Jacques d'Amboise, Arthur Mitchell and Edward Villella Discuss Balanchine

Arthur Mitchell with Diana Adams in George Balanchine's "Agon." Photo Courtesy Dance Magazine Archives.

On Monday, February 5, the National Dance Institute (NDI) is bringing together three of New York City Ballet's former star male dancers—Jacques d'Amboise, Edward Villella and Arthur Mitchell—in a one-night-only program titled Balanchine's Guys. These ballet veterans will discuss what it was like dancing for George Balanchine, and the impact that he had on their lives. All three men graced the stages of NYCB over a period stretching from the late 1940s through the 1980s, and served as inspiration for a number of the great choreographer's most famous works.

Jacques d'Amboise in Balanchine's "Apollo." Photo Courtesy Dance Magazine Archives.

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's Julia Erickson on Her Farewell Announcement and Why the "Stage Is Like One Big Playground"

Julia Erickson is leaping into her next chapter this fall. Photo by Aimee DiAndrea, Courtesy Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre.

Elton John, Neil Diamond and the band Rush—2018 just got underway and it already feels like the year of the beloved star retiring. Joining that list today is one of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's longest tenured principal dancers, Julia Erickson. The 38-year-old Seattle native trained at the Pacific Northwest Ballet School and spent two years with Texas Ballet Theater before joining PBT in 2001. Starting in 2010, she was the co-owner of Barre, a line of nutrition bars for dancers, until the company's hiatus in 2015. She was also the 2014 recipient of the BRAZZY Award for outstanding female dancer, chosen by Pittsburgh's dance writers. The audience and critics' favorite will close out her 17-year career with PBT in October. Pointe spoke with Erickson about her career and what's next.

From Home-State Stardom to ABT's Corps, Betsy McBride Finds Grace in Every Role

Photographed for Pointe by Jayme Thornton.

In a polished cast of Sir Frederick Ashton's Symphonic Variations at an American Ballet Theatre performance last October, corps member Betsy McBride shone with a warmth that belied the piece's crystalline, cold precision. Dark-haired with large, light-catching eyes, McBride was more coiled spring than willowy sylph, evident in the way her pliant limbs shot rather than floated to Ashton's prescribed positions. While the choreography's measured steps and lowered legs may seem particularly limiting for someone with McBride's flexibility, she managed to find pockets of expansion in the restricted movement. She lunged a little deeper, sailed on pointe a little longer, her open face lingering in the spotlight until the very last moment.

Symphonic Variations marked McBride's debut in a principal role with ABT, yet it was not the 25-year-old's first taste of the spotlight. She began her career at Texas Ballet Theater at just 15, becoming a principal by 19. Under TBT artistic director Ben Stevenson, she performed roles that most dancers her age still covet—Juliet, Odette/Odile, Aurora—before leaving the company for an ABT corps contract in 2015.


McBride (far left) with Devon Teuscher and Cassandra Trenary in "Symphonic Variations." Photo by Erin Baiano, Courtesy ABT.

