Powered by RebelMouse
popular
Marissa DeSantis
13h

Follow Friday: The Pedestrians en Pointe Instagram Account Is Our Newest Obsession

Photo by Alex Fine, via Instagram @Pedestrians_en_pointe

Can't get enough ballerina pics on your Instagram feed? Us either. That's why we've spent the better part of our Friday scrolling through the Pedestrians En Pointe account. But don't let the pedestrian part fool you. The dancers captured by photographer Alex Fine are European pros from companies like The Royal Ballet, English National Ballet and Dresden Semperoper Ballett.

Much like New York City-based Ballerina Project (another of our must-follows), Pedestrians En Pointe captures ballerinas showing off the best of their technique in everyday settings—this time, in London. Pairing some Pointe Magazine-featured dancers like ENB's Isabelle Brouwers and Precious Adams with iconic settings like Big Ben and Portobello Market, we rounded up some of the coolest pics from the page to serve as your weekend studio (or travel) inspiration.

Béjart Ballet Lausanne's Portia Adams and ENB's Precious Adams share a sister moment on the cobblestone streets of London.

Former Mikhailovsky Ballet dancer Isabella McGuire Mayes has us dreaming of sunnier days at the park.


Meanwhile, Scottish Ballet's Hannah Williams embraces the cold weather and snow by posing near a currently-under-construction Big Ben.


ENB's Isabelle Brouwers somehow manages to make balancing on cobblestone look easy.


Our girl Merritt Moore traded in her lab coat for a classic trench coat (and her pointe shoes, of course).


Matthew Bourne's New Adventures' Ashley Shaw makes a gray day by the Thames a bit brighter with her yellow dress.

Related Articles Around the Web
Show Comments ()
Ballet Stars

EunWon Lee's Risk & Reward: From Stardom in South Korea To A New Life At The Washington Ballet

Photographed by Jayme Thornton for Pointe.

This is Pointe's April/May 2018 Cover Story. You can subscribe to the magazine here, or click here to purchase this issue.

If you are a dance lover in South Korea, EunWon Lee is a household name. The delicate ballerina and former principal at the Korean National Ballet danced every major classical role to critical acclaim, including Odette/Odile, Giselle, Kitri, Nikiya and Gamzatti. Then, at the peak of her career, Lee left it all behind.

In 2016, she moved to Washington, DC, to join The Washington Ballet. The company of 26 is unranked, making Lee simply a dancer—not a soloist, not a principal and not a star, like she was back home.

"I try to challenge myself, and always I had the urge to widen my experience and continue to improve," she says one blustery winter day after company class, still glowing from the exertion of honing, stretching and strengthening. "When I had a chance to work with Julie Kent, I didn't hesitate."

Lee with Brooklyn Mack in the "Le Corsaire" pas de deux. Photo by Theo Kossenas, Courtesy TWB.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

Boston Ballet's Misa Kuranaga on Her Favorite Role and How She Stays Motivated in the Studio

Rosalie O'Connor; Courtesy Boston Ballet

What comes naturally to you?
My emotion onstage. I don't have the ideal ballerina body, so I have to move to prove myself. My strength is that I can work hard and I don't think it's hard; I enjoy it.

You went to the School of American Ballet after your apprenticeship at San Francisco Ballet. Did that experience change you?
Hugely. I had coordination and could do some tricks, but no basic technique. I came to the United States from Japan and hit the wall. What do you do? You have to fix it. SAB gave me confidence to be a dancer because I was able to fix myself.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Training

Ask Amy: Tips for Better Frappés

Photo by Matthew Murphy

We do a lot of fast frappé combinations at barre, but my footwork is still a mess. Do you have any tips? —Anna

Keep reading... Show less
Audition Advice

10 Artistic Directors Share What They're Looking For in a Dancer

Photo by Jim Lafferty for Pointe.

Have you ever attended an audition and wished that you knew what the director was looking for? We've rounded up some of our favorite quotes from our Director's Notes column over the past few years to give you a deeper glimpse into the minds of 10 artistic directors.

Ashley Wheater, Joffrey Ballet

"I want to develop and nurture artists," says Wheater, seeking "people who are not afraid to be expressive, and understand all the layers that go into making a work above and beyond the steps."

Ingrid Lorentzen, Norwegian National Ballet

"I like athletic classical dancers, with very strong footwork and articulation," Lorentzen says. "But it's also about the feeling I get from them, who I think can adapt to the Norwegian way."

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

The Story Behind Steven McRae's Crazy Workouts

Photo via Instagram.

When you spend as much time on the road as The Royal Ballet's Steven McRae, getting access to a proper gym can be a hassle. To stay fit, the Australian-born principal turns to calisthenics—the old-school art of developing aerobic ability and strength with little to no equipment.

"It's basically just using your own body weight," McRae explains. "In terms of partnering, I'm not going to dance with a ballerina who is bigger than me, so if I can sustain my own body weight, then in my head I should be fine."

Today, McRae shares videos of his workouts on social media (where he has approximately 150,000 Instagram followers). They are often shot in his dressing room, with a chair as the only prop while he does développés from an arched handstand, for instance—a feat of upper-body strength and flexibility.

"I think people are genuinely intrigued and interested in what we do: I get lovely comments offering suggestions to alter the exercise."

Keep reading at dancemagazine.com.

Ballet Stars

ABT's Singapore Tour Posts Are Giving Us Major FOMO

Photo via @abtofficial on Instagram.

Though according to our calendars today is the first day of spring, it feels like anything but. That's why we've been extra jealous watching American Ballet Theatre dancers' Instagram posts from their tour to Singapore. From swimming in rooftop pools to hiking with monkeys to jet-lag influenced shenanigans (oh, and dancing Swan Lake), their photos are making us believe that warm weather really is on its way. We rounded up some of our favorite shots from the first half of ABT's Asian tour; they'll spend this week in Hong Kong dancing Alexei Ratmansky's Whipped Cream. Keep the photos coming, ABT!


Rather than cling onto the railing in fear (like we would have), Isabella Boylston stepped gracefully into the highest pool in the world with a low arabesque.

Keep reading... Show less
News

Onstage This Week: Neumeier's "Anna Karenina" at the Bolshoi, World Premieres in Richmond and Phoenix, and More

Richmond Ballet dancers in "An Open Later..." by Matthew Frain. Photo by Sarah Ferguson, Courtesy Richmond Ballet.

What's going on in ballet this week? We've pulled together some highlights.


The Bolshoi Premiere of John Neumeier's Anna Karenina

Last July Hamburg Ballet presented the world premiere of John Neumeier's Anna Karenina, a modern adaptation on Leo Tolstoy's famous novel. Hamburg Ballet coproduced the full-length ballet with the National Ballet of Canada and the Bolshoi, the latter of which will premiere the work March 23 (NBoC will have its premiere in November). The production will feature Bolshoi star Svetlana Zakharova in the title role. This is especially fitting as Neumeier's initial inspiration for the ballet came from Zakharova while they were working together on his Lady of the Camellias. The following video delves into what makes this production stand out.

Keep reading... Show less

Sponsored

Videos

Sponsored

mailbox

Get Pointe Magazine in your inbox

Sponsored

Win It!