Powered by RebelMouse
popular
Marissa DeSantis
11h

Ombré Tutus Are About To Be Your New Favorite Rehearsal Wear

via Instagram

Half the fun of Instagram is keeping up with all of our favorite pro dancers—and that includes seeing all of their studio wear choices. Lately, those looks have included a lot of ombré tutus. While we first spotted Boston Ballet principal Misa Kuranaga sporting the two-toned look as early as 2016, we've been noticing more takes on the trend sprinkled throughout our feed as of late.

Kuranaga has tried both classical and romantic ombré tutus, and she credits Japanese designer Nui for her custom color combos. But we also found a few other dancers going ombré (we even included one in our mag this past fall). Check them all out, ahead!


Our tutu model Nikita Boris of the Valentina Kozlova Dance Conservatory wore a custom black and navy tutu by Conservatory by Primadonna in our October/November 2017 issue.


San Francisco Ballet principal Ana Sophia Scheller wore a much softer take on the ombré trend with this pale pink and white tutu by Couture Tutu by Miss Miki.


Boston Ballet principal Ashley Ellis went for pale pink and white ombré, too, thanks to Nui.


Also going the pastel route, San Francisco Ballet corps dancer Madison Keesler posted a close-up shot of her turquoise and white ombré by Couture Tutu.


Boston Ballet principal Lia Cirio tried her own ombré out with a little Sugar Plum Fairy (she also tried out blonde hair, which we're equally obsessed with).


Pennsylvania Ballet corps member Ana Calderon went for a much brighter blue thanks to Nui—she even matched her leo to the look.


Calderon wasn't the only dancer to color coordinate—Hamburg Ballet corps member Nako Hiraki paired a cool greige ombré with a matching long-sleeved leo.


And Houston Ballet demi soloist Natalie Varnum went purple on purple for a dreamy combination we want to copy, ASAP.

Related Articles Around the Web
Show Comments ()
News

On Stage This Weekend: The World Premiere of Edwaard Liang's "Giselle," Ballet West's "Cinderella," The Olympics and More

BalletMet's world premiere of Edwaard Liang's "Giselle" opens this weekend. Photo by Jennifer Zumda, Courtesy BalletMet.

This weekend features two romantic ballets right on time for Valentine's Day, a mixed repertory program by New York Theatre Ballet including a work by Gemma Bond and plenty of Olympic figure skating featuring our favorite former dancer, Nathan Chen.


Ballet West presents Sir Frederic Ashton's Cinderella, opening on February 9, 2018 and running through the 25 at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City, UT. This timeless retelling of the classic fairytale promises lots of sparkly tutus and magical sets. We love this short video promo featuring real-life couple Beckanne Sisk and Chase O'Connell. Tickets can be purchased here.



Keep reading... Show less
popular

Two Exciting New Dance Programs to Apply for This Year

Rigorous program, check. Well-rounded technical training, check. Purposeful liberal arts curriculum, check. Study your craft abroad, check! If you are looking for all the above, the Joan Phelps Palladino School of Dance at Dean College truly has it all.

Keep reading... Show less
Videos

Behind-the-Scenes with February/March Cover Star Betsy McBride

Sweet and unassuming. Betsy McBride exudes warmth. After rising to principal at Texas Ballet Theatre by age 19, McBride headed north in 2015 to join American Ballet Theatre as a member of the corps de ballet. There she balances her corps duties with soloist roles including Sir Frederick Ashton's Symphonic Variations, Swan Lake's cygnets and the lead gypsy in Don Quixote. McBride's Texan charm and hardworking spirit shone through at our cover shoot.


Pointe Stars

#TBT: Lauren Anderson and Carlos Acosta in "Don Quixote"

Jim Caldwell, Courtesy of Houston Ballet

The '90s were an exciting time at Houston Ballet. Lauren Anderson, who became Houston's first AfricanAmerican principal dancer in 1990, reigned as its queen of virtuosic technique; a few years later, a young Cuban wonder named Carlos Acosta joined the company and became one of her regular partners. The results were nothing less than explosive, as this clip of their Don Quixote pas de deux proves. Dancing at a brisk pace, they imbue the choreography with high-flying allégro, crisp energy and charismatic flair. Within a minute Acosta has Anderson in an overhead press (no biggie!). Later, she attacks her pirouettes with pointed musicality, slicing the air with a dramatic grand ronds de jambe.

In a recent interview with Pointe, Anderson talked about their partnership. "It was a little bit of a battle at first because he's strong and I'm strong," she said, adding that she had already been an established principal when Acosta, who is eight years younger than Anderson, joined the company. "But we found that there was chemistry there. And what was fun was that we were both heavy on the technique side, so we'd compete a bit onstage, especially when we'd get to the coda. As we'd each come out for our solos, we'd try to kick it up a notch." It's easy to see how much fun they're having here. Happy #TBT!

Your Best Body

What Your Yoga Teacher Wishes You Knew

Thinkstock

Yoga has become a popular form of cross-training for ballet dancers, thanks to its stretching, strengthening and stress-relieving benefits. But it also poses challenges: How do you adapt your flexibility and turnout and shed your competitive nature to get the most out of class? Jennifer Goodman, a Chicago-based yoga instructor, freelance dancer and former Joffrey Ballet member, shares her tips for what you should and shouldn't be doing when you roll out your mat.

Don't push your flexibility to the max. It might feel nice to sink into a pose, but it won't do you any good. When you dial back your extensions, says Goodman, you start to gain strength to support your flexibility. And pushing too far could lead to injury. “Especially if you're in a heated yoga class, you can overstretch," she says, citing a fellow dancer who pulled her hamstring but didn't realize it until afterwards.

Hyperextended? Microbending your knees isn't cheating. Finding your longest line is often encouraged in ballet, but locking back into the knee joint can cause strain in poses like triangle and uttanasana (standing forward fold). Bend the knee slightly, and think about engaging your thigh as well as pulling up out of the joint.

Keep reading... Show less
Training

Ask Amy: How Can I Increase My Casting Chances?

Students in class at the Ballet Conservatory of Asheville. Photo by Blair Chamberlain, Courtesy Ballet Conservatory of Asheville.

My classmates and I are seniors now and about to be cast in our biggest production of the year. I want to dance the lead, but we all have the same dancing skills. How do I stand out in classes to increase my chances of being cast in my dream role? —Mary Caite

Keep reading... Show less
Pointe Stars

Missed the "Balanchine's Guys" Live Stream? Watch It Here.

Edward Villella, Arthur Mitchell and Jacques d'Amboise. Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images, Courtesy NDI.

On Monday night, the National Dance Institute—the arts education organization founded by former New York City Ballet star Jacques d'Amboise—presented Balanchine's Guys, a lively discussion with d'Amboise and two other NYCB greats: Arthur Mitchell and Edward Villella. Many of their former NYCB colleagues, including Patricia McBride and Suki Schorer, were in the audience, and while the evening was sold out, NDI live-streamed part of the conversation. We know many of you weren't able to catch it, so we've included the video from NDI's Facebook page below. (There's a bit of a sound delay, but it's well worth the watch!)


All three shared priceless anecdotes of working with Balanchine. While NDI wasn't able to stream the whole discussion and performance, here are a few highlights from after the camera stopped rolling:

Keep reading... Show less

Sponsored

Videos

Sponsored

mailbox

Get Pointe Magazine in your inbox

Sponsored

Win It!