Ombré Tutus Are About To Be Your New Favorite Rehearsal Wear

Half the fun of Instagram is keeping up with all of our favorite pro dancers—and that includes seeing all of their studio wear choices. Lately, those looks have included a lot of ombré tutus. While we first spotted Boston Ballet principal Misa Kuranaga sporting the two-toned look as early as 2016, we've been noticing more takes on the trend sprinkled throughout our feed as of late.

Kuranaga has tried both classical and romantic ombré tutus, and she credits Japanese designer Nui for her custom color combos. But we also found a few other dancers going ombré (we even included one in our mag this past fall). Check them all out, ahead!





Our tutu model Nikita Boris of the Valentina Kozlova Dance Conservatory wore a custom black and navy tutu by Conservatory by Primadonna in our October/November 2017 issue.





San Francisco Ballet principal Ana Sophia Scheller wore a much softer take on the ombré trend with this pale pink and white tutu by Couture Tutu by Miss Miki.





Boston Ballet principal Ashley Ellis went for pale pink and white ombré, too, thanks to Nui.





Also going the pastel route, San Francisco Ballet corps dancer Madison Keesler posted a close-up shot of her turquoise and white ombré by Couture Tutu.





Boston Ballet principal Lia Cirio tried her own ombré out with a little Sugar Plum Fairy (she also tried out blonde hair, which we're equally obsessed with).





Pennsylvania Ballet corps member Ana Calderon went for a much brighter blue thanks to Nui—she even matched her leo to the look.





Calderon wasn't the only dancer to color coordinate—Hamburg Ballet corps member Nako Hiraki paired a cool greige ombré with a matching long-sleeved leo.





And Houston Ballet demi soloist Natalie Varnum went purple on purple for a dreamy combination we want to copy, ASAP.