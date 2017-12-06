Nutcracker Beauty 9-1-1

Powered by RebelMouse
Photo by Sterling Baca, Courtesy Dayesi Torriente.

Whether you're on performance 1 or 21, sweaty stage makeup and layers of hairspray take a toll on your hair and skin. Read on for top tips from dermatologists and dancers to get you through Nutcracker season.

Photo by Nathan Sayers

HAIR

1) Wash Hair Daily: Dove DermaCare Scalp Dryness & Itch Relief Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, $4.89
Forget what you've heard about washing your hair daily being damaging. In fact, Pennsylvania Ballet principal dancer Dayesi Torriente swears by washing her hair each night, and New York City–based dermatologist Dr. Francesca Fusco agrees. "If you are sweating a lot, have thin, oily hair or dandruff, daily cleansing is important," says Fusco. She recommends a shampoo like Dove's for anyone with a sensitive scalp because of the pyrithione zinc, which hydrates while cleansing and eliminating flakes.

2) Go Alcohol-Free: Kenra Professional Shaping Spray 21, $19
While it's impossible to get your hair stage-ready without styling products, it is possible to avoid using anything that will cause more damage. Fusco recommends an alcohol-free hairspray like Kenra's since the alcohol in traditional hairsprays dries hair out.

3) Treat Hair While You Dance: Ouai Hair Oil, $28
For extra TLC, smooth a few drops of hair oil from the mid-lengths to the ends of your hair to hydrate and help repair damage before pinning it into a bun. If you don't have one in your beauty arsenal, Fusco says that coconut oil is a great alternative because "it penetrates the hair shaft and reduces damage and protein loss."

4) Deep-Condition: Wella Oil Reflections Luminous Reboost Mask, $22
Restore moisture and shine by switching out your conditioner once each week for a nourishing mask like this camellia-seed oil and white tea extract option.

5) Give Your Scalp a Clean Slate: R+Co Crown Scalp Scrub, $38
Once you've danced your last Waltz of the Flowers, remove product buildup with a gentle scalp scrub. R+Co's uses ingredients like salicylic acid and kaolin to lift away leftover hairspray or gel while promoting scalp health.


Photo by Nathan Sayers

SKIN

1) Start and End Your Day With Clean Skin: Joanna Vargas Vitamin C Face Wash, $40
If you don't already have a skincare routine that consists of gentle cleansers and moisturizers, make sure to get into a habit. The Vitamin C Face Wash from facialist Joanna Vargas exfoliates to remove pimple-causing dirt and also hydrates thanks to hyaluronic acid. We're also partial to Cetaphil Skin Cleanser, $13.99, if you're looking for a drugstore option that's safe for sensitive skin types.

2) Invest in a Multi-Tasker: Glossier Super Bounce Serum, $28
To avoid further aggravating your skin, leave your face makeup- free in the morning and during onstage run-throughs. Then, when you're ready to apply your makeup, use a serum that will help moisturize and act as a makeup primer. Dr. Elizabeth Tanzi, founder and director of Capital Laser & Skin Care, recommends a serum with hyaluronic acid and dimethicone (like Glossier's) for "a treatment and primer in one."

3) Combat Cracked Lips: Maybelline Baby Lips Moisturizing Lip Balm, $3.99
To prevent your lips from drying out as you apply and remove lipstick for every show, keep a hydrating and repairing balm like this by your side. Not only can you use it at bedtime, but you can also apply a thin layer under your stage lipstick to help avoid chapped lips in the first place.

4) Start Masking: Garnier SkinActive Moisture Bomb Sheet Mask, $3.99Mask, $3.99
"I follow my skincare routine as I normally do during Nutcracker, but I will add some moisturizing masks," says Pennsylvania Ballet's Torriente. This drugstore option uses hyaluronic acid and chamomile extract to hydrate and calm any inflammation, which makes it perfect to use either in the morning before you head to the theater, or at the end of the night when you're relaxing at home.

5) Keep Skin Hydrated: One Love Organics Vitamin D Moisture Mist, $39
Kansas City Ballet dancer Amanda DeVenuta uses this lightweight moisturizer-and-toner hybrid in the morning, throughout the day and at night after cleansing. "I also try to stick to organic products because I have moderately sensitive skin and find they work best for me," she says.

6) Don't Leave Makeup Behind: Province Apothecary Moisturizing Cleanser + Makeup Remover, $20
Another one of DeVenuta's must-have natural products smells like lavender and goes onto the skin like a hydrating oil. You can use it to remove stubborn makeup, like waterproof eyeliner and caked-on foundation.

7) Quick-Fix Makeup Remover: Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes, $6.99
When she's trying to get out of the theater fast, DeVenuta opts for makeup wipes. But relying on them solely can leave makeup behind and cause breakouts. "Clogged pores are most likely related to retained makeup and sweating," Tanzi says. "Make sure you wash your face well every night before bed and keep your room cool when sleeping."

Following Harvey, Houston Ballet's Spring Season is Back On Track

Artists of Houston Ballet in "Swan Lake." Photo by Amitava Sarkar, Courtesy Houston Ballet.

When Hurricane Harvey badly damaged Houston Ballet's Wortham Theater Center this fall, all programming was cancelled and the fate of the company's upcoming season was unclear. Yet over the past few months, the greater performing arts community has pulled together to help the company get its fall season back on its feet. This week Houston Ballet announced new dates and venues for its Spring 2018 Season.

The spring season will continue the company's "Hometown Tour" of Houston theaters that they began for Nutcracker season, switching between the George R. Brown Convention Center's General Assembly Hall and Resilience Theatre (a fitting name, no?), Sarofim Hall at The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, Jones Hall, and the Moores Opera House at the University of Houston. The company is making light of the situation, titling their two mixed repertoire programs scheduled for the Brown Center "Unconventional Ballets at the Convention Center." (They've also had plenty of fun with wordplay while advertising their productions of The Nutcracker held in Sugar Land, TX, a city just south of Houston.) The season showcases the full diversity of Houston Ballet's offerings, from Alexander Ekman to Don Quixote to a world premiere by artistic director Stanton Welch celebrating Houston's resilience.

The company's full list of new dates and venues are listed below:

Joseph Gatti Is Starting His Own Summer Company Prioritizing Dancers' Health

Courtesy Joseph Gatti

Class, rehearse, perform, repeat—a typical day at a ballet company follows the same routine week after week. It's a relentless cycle that Joseph Gatti, a former principal with Cincinnati Ballet and Corella Ballet and first soloist with Boston Ballet, thinks has a negative impact on professional dancers' longevity and performance quality. Now, Gatti—who has had an extensive international freelance career in recent years— is founding his own company in Orlando with a distinct focus on maintaining dancer health and wellness. Called United Ballet Theatre, the company will treat its dancers as athletes, building time within the workday for cross-training and personalized medical care, and alternating days of rehearsal intensity.

Gatti plans to start small as he builds support. For now, the company will employ between 8–10 dancers (including Gatti), as well as a handful of world-renowned guest artists. UBT will also operate during the summer months. "It's mainly for dancers on layoff who want to continue dancing, so that they can get consistent pay and work with great teachers and physical therapists," says Gatti. Artistic staff includes Vadim Fedotov, Irina Depler, Stanislav Fečo, Orlando Molina and Lasha Khozashvili. Repertoire and performance dates are yet to be confirmed, although Gatti hopes to bring in new contemporary works and condensed full-lengths, like Fedotov's Romeo and Juliet.



How the Dance World is Responding to Sexual Harassment Claims Against Peter Martins

Peter Martins. Photo by Adam Shankbone, Courtesy Wikimedia Commons.

Yesterday The New York Times reported that New York City Ballet and the School of American Ballet are jointly investigating sexual harassment claims involving Peter Martins. According to a statement from SAB, it "recently received an anonymous letter making general, nonspecific allegations of sexual harassment in the past by Peter Martins at both New York City Ballet and the school."

Martins, who serves as NYCB's ballet master in chief and SAB's chairman of faculty and artistic director will not be teaching his weekly class at the school as the investigation continues. He currently maintains his positions at both organizations.

While sexual harassment allegations have recently been made against a growing list of Hollywood heavy-hitters, politicians, news anchors and other men in positions of power, this is the first investigation this year of a major figure from the dance world.

Immediate reactions were varied, though emotionally charged.

Miami City Ballet's "Nutcracker" Gets a Makeover

Artwork by Ruben Toledo, Courtesy Miami City Ballet.

After nearly three decades at Miami City Ballet, George Balanchine's The Nutcracker demanded a makeover. Costumes and scenery, as artistic director Lourdes Lopez admits, were faded and frayed. To do justice to such a beloved ballet, she has partnered with The Music Center for a new production to debut in Los Angeles this December before brightening South Florida theaters.

Lopez entrusted husband-and-wife artistic team Isabel and Ruben Toledo with bringing The Nutcracker into high definition, drawn by both their sense of classicism and innovative creativity. The Cuban-American couple may work in different media—Isabel is a fashion designer, Ruben as a visual artist—yet as collaborators they flourish in stage work.

Grace Under Pressure: The Bolshoi Ballet's Alena Kovaleva

Photo by Nisian Hughes for Pointe.

Few ballets are as unforgiving for a young dancer as Swan Lake. Both Odette's heartbreak and Odile's deceit of Siegfried demand the kind of dramatic commitment and maturity that often come with experience. At the same time, when a director entrusts an 18-year-old corps de ballet member with the double role, the implicit promise is clear: A special ballerina will emerge from that chrysalis.

So it was with Alena Kovaleva, who turned 19 shortly after her Swan Lake debut, last September, on the historical stage of the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow. Barely a year after her graduation from the Vaganova Ballet Academy, Kovaleva isn't a full-fledged Swan Queen yet. At 5' 8", she is so tall that her coltish limbs sometimes falter, and she was visibly tiring by Odette's final pleas.


Kovaleva in "Swan Lake." Photo by M. Logvinov, Courtesy Bolshoi Ballet.

Yet when she first appeared in the white act with an ample grand jeté, her arms stretching into a gorgeously lyrical wingspan, it was clear that Makhar Vaziev, the Bolshoi's ballet director who had thrown Kovaleva in the deep end, was on to something. Kovaleva's filigree Vaganova training shone through, her doll-like face alive with sadness.

Vaziev is no stranger to pushing young talent beyond their comfort zone. The Russian director came to the Bolshoi in 2016 after long spells at the helm of La Scala Ballet and the Mariinsky Ballet, where he jump-started the careers of ballerinas including Alina Somova and Olesya Novikova in similar fashion. At the Bolshoi, which favored slower rises through the ranks in recent years, his methods are leading to a change of the guard, with Kovaleva one of the fresh faces of his directorship.

"It doesn't matter to me if someone is young or not so young," Vaziev says. "If he or she is the best, they will dance." Last July, he even cast Kovaleva in "Diamonds" at Lincoln Center for the 50th anniversary of Balanchine's Jewels. Her New York City debut didn't go unnoticed, with the Observer's dance critic Robert Gottlieb raving about its "ravishing splendor."

In his Moscow office after Swan Lake, Vaziev declared himself satisfied with his young charge: "Today was just a step. I think she did—not bad." Kovaleva herself, poised despite the exhaustion, admitted in near-impeccable English that leading her first full-length ballet was no walk in the park. "You have to hold yourself, to find this energy inside you. But the energy comes from the character. Every movement needs to be part of the story."


Photo by Nisian Hughes for Pointe.

Growing Pains—and Gains

The height that gives her such breadth of movement onstage hasn't always been an advantage. When the St. Petersburg–born Kovaleva entered the Vaganova Academy, at age 7, she struggled to build up strength. "I was really weak for the first five years. My legs were just two sticks without muscles," she says with a laugh. "My teachers were always telling me: Eat pasta, pasta, pasta!"

Kovaleva had almost given up her spot at the Academy. When she auditioned on a teacher's suggestion, she was shocked by the anxious stage mothers waiting for their children and told her family, who was far removed from the dance world: "I don't want to go here. These people are not normal. Everybody was shouting, crying."

Dancers & Dogs: Your New Favorite Ballet Collaboration

Saint Louis Ballet dancer Kaila Feldspausch and Angus. Photo Courtesy Dancers & Dogs.

Last March photographer Kelly Pratt Kreidich came up with an idea: to photograph dancers and dogs...together. "It all came to me," she says. "I wanted the images to look really clean, simple and lighthearted. And obviously, because it's dogs, kind of silly." And thus, Dancers & Dogs was born.

Based in St. Louis, MO Kreidich and her husband Ian are a husband-and-wife photography team known as Pratt and Kreidich Photography. Four years ago, just for fun, they started taking pictures of a couple of the dancers in the Saint Louis Ballet, and when the company was in need of a Nutcracker photographer, they were hired. Now the duo is responsible for all of SLB's marketing and performance photography. So when Kreidich came up with her vision, she naturally reached out to SLB for dancers. "The company was really receptive to it," she says. "They've even been letting us use their studios."

Finding dogs wasn't quite so easy. "We have certain requirements. They have to be able to sit and stay and behave nicely indoors," says Kreidich. She put out a call to all of her canine-loving friends, promising fine art portraits of the dogs alone if their owners let them pose with the dancers.

SLB dancers Elizabeth Lloyd with Lola and Trooper. Photo Courtesy Dancers & Dogs.

The Suzanne Farrell Ballet Says Goodbye

Natalie Magnicaballi and Michael Cook in "Meditation," the first ballet Balanchine created on Farrell. Photo by Teresa Wood, Courtesy The Suzanne Farrell Ballet.

Last fall, the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced that its resident company, The Suzanne Farrell Ballet, would disband following its final performances December 7–9. A wholly unique endeavor, TSFB—of which I was a member for 10 years—would draw dancers from around the country together to work closely with Farrell, one of Balanchine's most celebrated muses. And while contracts were short on weeks, they were long on intensity and inspiration. According to the Kennedy Center, Farrell will transition into a resident teaching artist role as the Center expands its studio space and educational programs, although details are vague. In addition to Balanchine's Meditation (which is exclusive to TSFB), the final program includes Tzigane, Serenade, Chaconne and the rarely seen Gounod Symphony, which the company reconstructed in 2016. I spoke with my former director about her final season, and her reflections on her company.

What has been the most rewarding part of directing your company?

One reason why I thought a company was necessary was that I had been staging Mr. B's ballets all over the world, and that's nice, but you only see the first performance. You don't know how it's going to grow or what future it has. I believed I could do better work if I had my own dancers—that's the atmosphere I grew up in. You can go back to those ballets and become better and discover new things about them.

Another reward is being able to learn all of the parts instead of just my own. I had rarely seen many of these ballets because I was dancing in them. There are multiple layers beyond your own part and they're all connected. Having performed them and having been in the studio when they were created gave me an incredible insight and knowledge about the entire "world" of that ballet, because I was there when it was being born.


