Transform your next black-and-white tutu look with these on-trend details like mesh cutouts and lace sleeves. And checkout the behind-the-scenes footage from our tutu shoot, below.

Photo by Nisian Hughes

Nikita Boris wears Danskin NYCB Mesh Cutout Leotard in Rich Black and Capezio Practice Tutu in White. Maddie Yeon wears Body Wrappers/Angelo Luzio Long Sleeve Lace Back Leotard in White and Conservatory by Primadonna Euro Tutu in Black.





Photo by Nisian Hughes

Gwen Vandenhoeck wears Lea Marie Karina leotard in Lustre White with Black Lace and Sansha Carlotta Tutu in White.





Photo by Nisian Hughes

Boris wears A Wish Come True Concerto costume. Vandenhoeck wears Art Stone/The Competitor Les Sylphides costume.





Photo by Nisian Hughes

Yeon wears Costume Gallery Hazel costume.





Photo by Nisian Hughes

Boris wears So Danca Mesh Crop Top in Black and custom ombré tutu available exclusively to Pointe readers at Conservatory by Primadonna.





Photo by Nisian Hughes

Vandenhoeck wears Body Wrappers/Angelo Luzio Mock Neck Crop Top in Black and Grishko Rehearsal Tutu in Black.





Photo by Nisian Hughes

Yeon wears Capezio Sunburst Mock Turtle Leotard in Black and Natalie Tutu in Black.





Photo by Nisian Hughes

Boris wears Theatricals by Discount Dance Supply leotard in Black and Curtain Call Romantic Tulle Skirt in Black.



