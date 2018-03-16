Dutch National Ballet Soloist Michaela DePrince has been busy winning over the mainstream media. Since last spring, the First Position star not only landed a spokesmodel deal with Jockey, but she also recently teamed up on a commercial with Chase Bank and just announced that Madonna will be directing her upcoming biopic, Taking Flight (totally casual).

What could possibly be next? The cover of April's Harper's Bazaar Netherlands, it turns out. Posing in an arabesque with her hair slicked back in her usual ballet bun, DePrince traded in her leotard and tights for a stunning metallic Gucci dress (can we do that, too?).









And that's just for the cover—DePrince shared another designer look (this time, a structured white gown from Louis Vuitton) from inside the mag, too.









But she's not the only ballet dancer taking over fashion magazines this month. NYC favorite, Justin Peck, shared a picture from his feature in Vanity Fair for his choreography of the Broadway musical, Carousel.









Royal Ballet principal Francesca Hayward made an appearance alongside some fashion models in the March issue of American Vogue, after starring in a video for British Vogue earlier this winter.









And Harper's Bazaar UK featured even more of the Royal Ballet dancers in their April issue. Highlighting the company's Erdem-designed costumes for the new Christopher Wheeldon piece, Corybantic Games, the spread included photos of principals Lauren Cuthbertson and Yasmine Naghdi and first soloist Beatriz Stix-Brunell.







