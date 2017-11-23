Your New Fitness Inspo: L.A. Dance Project's Online Workout Platform

If your usual workouts are feeling stale, Benjamin Millepied's L.A. Dance Project might be able to help. The contemporary ballet troupe recently launched an online exercise platform that puts its stars in your living room.

LA Dance Workout offers 35 videos choreographed and led by its own company members, including Stephanie Amurao, David Adrian Freeland, Jr., Morgan Lugo, Aaron Carr and Rachelle Rafailedes. The classes and tutorials feature movement inspired by ballet and contemporary dance. Target specific areas, like your legs, abs and arms, as you groove to videos filmed in industrial and outdoor locations throughout L.A. Monthly subscriptions are $14.99 after a free 10-day trial. For more, go to ladanceworkout.com.