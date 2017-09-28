The next time your teacher makes the class repeat a petit allégro combination endlessly, don't groan. Aside from improving your footwork and ballon, you may notice that you eat healthier after class.

According to the journal Appetite, aerobic bouncing motions, like jumping rope or jogging, may lower cravings for fatty foods. Researchers think this kind of activity may disturb the gut, decreasing the production of ghrelin, a hormone related to appetite.

Here's some more jump-spiration to get you started.