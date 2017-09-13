Pointe Stars
Chava Lansky
James Whiteside on Being Disney Japan's Newest Prince

James Whiteside and Misa Kuranaga. Photo via Instagram.

Last week you might have seen Instagram light up with photos of American Ballet Theatre's James Whiteside and Boston Ballet's Misa Kuranaga dancing a Beauty and the Beast pas de deux for Disney Japan in Tokyo. When we realized that Whiteside had also choreographed the piece, we wanted to know how this Disney/ballet crossover came to be. We caught up with Whiteside to get all the details.

What's this pas de deux for? Where will it be released?

The pas de deux will be a bonus feature on a Japanese exclusive DVD and Blu Ray release of a new series called Disney Ballet Mousercise. It's essentially a ballet lesson series that uses well-loved Disney characters and songs. It will only be available in Japan, but I'm hoping it ends up online at some point!


How did Disney Japan find you?

Misa texted me asking if she could share my contact information with Disney Japan. She was the one who suggested that I choreograph the pas de deux. The Disney Japan representatives emailed me, and we met in Orange County while we were on tour with ABT's Whipped Cream.

What music did you use and where did you find your choreographic inspiration?

Disney chose the music. It's a newly arranged piano version of "Tale as Old as Time," from the Disney classic Beauty and the Beast. I wanted the pas de deux to feel like the wedding pas in a three act classical ballet. My inspirations were the original Beauty and the Beast Disney film, Frederick Ashton's Cinderella and much of Alexei Ratmansky's work, since I'm constantly surrounded by it at ABT.



Was Misa the obvious choice for your Belle?

Misa was the perfect Belle! She was cast before me, but if I had cast it I would've chosen her as well! She has the same headstrong attitude as Belle.

What was it like filming in Japan?

I was there for 10 days, in Tokyo for 7. We rehearsed at Shinjuku Mura Studios. Misa learned the whole pas de deux that I made in one day! We filmed in the Persimmon Hall Theatre in one day and we had a beautiful ballroom set with a starry night sky in the background. There were four cameras shooting the pas de deux from different angles and depths.



Did you and Misa have any other fun adventures while in Japan?

I tried to get in as much sightseeing in as possible. My first day, before Misa arrived, I went to Tokyo Tower and climbed all the way up to the top. It's an awful lot of stairs! There was also "One Piece Park" which is based on the popular anime series (which I adore). I saw the live "One Piece" stage show. It was hysterical! Misa and I had some wonderful meals in Tokyo too! Japanese food is incredible.


Dancing Among Singers: John Neumeier's Collaboration with Joffrey Ballet and the Lyric Opera of Chicago

The Joffrey Ballet rehearses "Orphée et Eurydice." Photo by Andrew Cioffi, Courtesy of Lyric Opera.

Song and dance are an enduring artistic pairing. In the early days of ballet, the art form usually appeared in the realm of professional theater via dance scenes in operas. But ballet and opera certainly still mingle today.

The Joffrey Ballet is currently in rehearsals for its very first collaboration with the Lyric Opera of Chicago in John Neumeier's new production of Christoph Willibald Gluck's Orphée et Eurydice. The 18th-century opera, which runs from September 23-October 15 at the Lyric Opera House, is based on the Greek myth of Orpheus and his quest to bring his bride, Eurydice, back from the dead.



How is preparing for an opera different than preparing for a ballet?

Ryan Gosling, You Missed Your Calling...

Photo by Loic Venance via Time Magazine.

It's easy to assume that movie stars' dreams have all come true. But Ryan Gosling recently revealed in an interview with The Red Bulletin that he doesn't feel like he lived up to his potential... with ballet.

Gosling studied ballet when he was young (which may not be so surprising given this internet sensation). "I had been training, but I never got the point where I was comfortable with it," he said. "It was a struggle for me. I had an option to do ballet when I was a kid, but I thought it was too girly. So I didn't spend the time on it that I should have. But I really wish that I had, because it can bring such a benefit to your life."

In case that's not enough, according to US Weekly Gosling shared in a 2011 interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that he still takes open class. "I take like a class, like a public class. I'm terrible. Everyone is good except for me... I'm so bad at it and unflexible that they have to bring out a special barre when we do the barre work part of the class."

PNB's "Jewels" Film Shares Priceless Gems from Balanchine's Original Cast

Violette Verdy coaches PNB principal Elizabeth Murphy in "Emeralds." Photo by Lindsay Thomas, courtesy PNB.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of George Balanchine's Jewels, and companies around the world are paying homage. While last summer's Lincoln Center Festival collaboration with New York City Ballet, Paris Opéra Ballet and Bolshoi Ballet was all glamour and excitement, Pacific Northwest Ballet is taking a reverential look back in advance of its opening performances next week.

In 2014, PNB artistic director Peter Boal invited four stars of Balanchine's original 1967 cast—Violette Verdy, Mimi Paul, Edward Villella and Jacques d'Amboise—to coach the company in their signature roles. And, thank heavens, they captured it all on film. This 20-minute promotional documentary offers priceless footage of them in rehearsals, interviews and lecture demonstrations, offering fascinating insights into Balanchine's creative process and original intentions.

Matthew Bourne's "The Red Shoes" Makes U.S. Debut

Ashley Shaw as Victoria Page. Photo by Johan Persson.

This fall, Matthew Bourne's New Adventures presents the U.S. premiere of a fresh take on an old classic. The Red Shoes, based on a Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale and an Academy Award–winning film, tells the story of Victoria Page, a dancer obsessed with passion and ambition who winds up in a triangle involving two men invested in her career.


Confessions of a Pointe Shoe Fitter

Nadia Randall performing a pointe shoe fitting at The Shoe Room. Photo by Sonja Seiler, Courtesy Randall.

For many dancers, the quest for the perfect pointe shoe is a long one, littered with years' worth of rejected makes and models. With countless options out there, how should you navigate the many brands and trends to find your ideal pair? We spoke with Nadia Randall, general manager and fitting specialist at The Shoe Room—the official store of Canada's National Ballet School—about everything from online ordering to DIY customization.

Robert Fairchild to Give Final Performances with New York City Ballet

Fairchild and Sterling Hilton in "Duo Concertant." Photo by Paul Kolnik, Courtesy NYCB.

New York City Ballet announced today that principal dancer Robert Fairchild will give his final performances with the company this October. Since his 2015 leave of absence to make his Broadway debut as Jerry Mulligan in Christopher Wheeldon's An American in Paris, Fairchild's presence on the Koch Theater stage has been rare. A true song-and-dance man, as a child he dreamt of following in the footsteps (or tap shoes) of Gene Kelly. Fairchild leaves the world of ballet to take on the surplus of opportunities in musical theater that have recently come his way.


Fairchild in "Apollo." Photo by Paul Kolnik, Courtesy NYCB.

2017 Stars of the Corps: Elle Macy of Pacific Northwest Ballet

Macy performs David Dawson's Empire Noir. Photo by Angela Sterling, Courtesy PNB.

Elle Macy was a first-year corps member in 2013 when Twyla Tharp chose to feature her in Pacific Northwest Ballet's premiere of Waiting At The Station. Four years later, 24-year-old Macy is still in the corps, but choreographers from David Dawson to Jessica Lang to William Forsythe have noticed her long, elegant lines and boundless energy, and have singled her out to dance in their ballets.

"In the middle, somewhat elevated was on my bucket list," says Macy, who danced it in 2015. "It drew me into Forsythe, and having him come here was a dream!"


Macy in Balanchine's The NutcrackerPhoto by Angela Sterling, Courtesy PNB

