Isabella Boylston is Calling All Fellow Bookworms to Join Her Virtual Book Club

From baking to leotard design, we love seeing dancers' passions outside of the studio. This week, American Ballet Theatre principal Isabella Boylston revealed herself to be an avid reader. She posted a photo on Instagram from her dressing room on the company's tour stop in Lincoln, NE, posing in her black swan tutu with a book in hand and the following caption:

"Hey guys!🚨🚨 Who wants to join my book club? The first book will be THE LEFT HAND OF DARKNESS by Ursula K Le Guin. I've always been a huge bookworm, and would love to connect with you guys over some great books! I was thinking we can do an Instagram live in a couple weeks and people can comment in to discuss.😃 📚 🐛 any suggestions on what the next book should be?"

Along with the over 225 Instagram commenters who responded enthusiastically, we are definitely on board to join Boylston's book club. A little research shows that Ursula K. Le Guin's The Left Hand of Darkness is a sci-fi novel published in 1969 with a plot both intergalactic and feminist—it was one of the first books to fall into the genre of feminist science fiction, and was known for sparking heated debates about gender. While we wait for Boylston to announce the exact date for this virtual meet up, we'll be ordering our copies of The Left Hand of Darkness and jumping in. We love the idea of bringing dancers together around a common interest outside of ballet. So for all you fellow ballet bookworms out there, what do you think the next book should be?