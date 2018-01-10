Are you a total bunhead who also loves to write? You might be the perfect fit for Pointe. We're seeking an editorial intern who's equally passionate about ballet and journalism.

Through February 12, we are accepting applications for a summer intern to assist our staff onsite in New York City from June to August. The internship includes an hourly stipend and requires a minimum two-day-a-week commitment. (We do not provide assistance securing housing.)

To apply, please send a cover letter, updated resumé and two writing samples to Pointe's editor in chief, Amy Brandt, at abrandt@dancemedia.com with the subject line "POINTE SUMMER INTERNSHIP." In your cover letter, explain why you'd like to intern for Pointe and include a brief story pitch. All materials must be attached as PDFs.

We will conduct interviews with select candidates in person or by phone, and an intern will be chosen in early March. Please note, we do not accept applications from high school students or anyone under 18. Priority is given to current juniors and seniors in college.