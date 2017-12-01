The Clever Way 4 Regional Companies Are Using Social Media to Win Over New Audiences

How do you attract new audiences while keeping a dedicated following excited about classics they've seen countless times? Regional companies like Richmond Ballet, Houston Ballet, Boston Ballet and Tulsa Ballet all seem to be on the same page—bringing some of the ballet's biggest characters to life in the local community (and posting it all on social media, of course).

Just in time for the Nutcracker season, Richmond Ballet teamed up with The Richmond Flying Squirrels baseball team. Joining mascots Nutzy and Nutasha were Clara, The Nutcracker and The Mouse King, who threw in a few of their own rules on the field.





Houston Ballet came up with a (literally) sweet marketing campaign after damages from Hurricane Harvey forced the company to relocate its holiday performances to nearby Sugar Land, Texas. Having showcased their sense of humor in the past (see their La Bayadère take on "The Office," here), Houston Ballet will have you laughing again with their Nutcracker promo. The quick clip follows the Sugar Plum Fairy as she travels through Sugar Land, to the Smart Financial Centre for her big show.





Boston Ballet announced ticket sales for the Nutcracker by having their Nutcracker Bear hilariously zipline at the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway park.





And, ahead of their fall performances, Tulsa Ballet reimagined Don Quixote in Tulsa as Don Q and Sancho Panza made their way to the theater (after some confusion with automatic doors and selfies).