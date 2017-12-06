Following Harvey, Houston Ballet's Spring Season is Back On Track

When Hurricane Harvey badly damaged Houston Ballet's Wortham Theater Center this fall, all programming was cancelled and the fate of the company's upcoming season was unclear. Yet over the past few months, the greater performing arts community has pulled together to help the company get its fall season back on its feet. This week Houston Ballet announced new dates and venues for its Spring 2018 Season.

The spring season will continue the company's "Hometown Tour" of Houston theaters that they began for Nutcracker season, switching between the George R. Brown Convention Center's General Assembly Hall and Resilience Theatre (a fitting name, no?), Sarofim Hall at The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, Jones Hall, and the Moores Opera House at the University of Houston. The company is making light of the situation, titling their two mixed repertoire programs scheduled for the Brown Center "Unconventional Ballets at the Convention Center." (They've also had plenty of fun with wordplay while advertising their productions of The Nutcracker held in Sugar Land, TX, a city just south of Houston.) The season showcases the full diversity of Houston Ballet's offerings, from Alexander Ekman to Don Quixote to a world premiere by artistic director Stanton Welch celebrating Houston's resilience.

The company's full list of new dates and venues are listed below:

Rock, Roll & Tutus

Unconventional Ballets at the Convention Center

March 1-4, 2018 — George R. Brown Convention Center's Resilience Theatre





Don Quixote



April 13-15, 2018 — The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts—Sarofim Hall





Academy Spring Showcase



May 24-26, 2018 — Moores Opera House at the University of Houston





Play, the program formerly titled Global Movements



Unconventional Ballets at the Convention Center

June 8-10, 2018 — George R. Brown Convention Center's General Assembly Hall





Swan Lake



June 23-July 1, 2018 — Jones Hall