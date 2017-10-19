Looking for creative and healthy ways to get your pumpkin fix this fall? First, back away from the pumpkin-spiced latte—the season's unofficial drink is often laced with sugary syrup and comes with a complimentary mid-rehearsal crash. Instead, try these simple snacks with puréed pumpkin. It's high in beta-carotene, which converts to immunity-boosting vitamin A, and is a good source of vitamin K, iron and fiber. You can buy it canned or make the purée from a "sugar" or "pie" pumpkin (they're commonly available at grocery stores or farm markets).

Fruit-and-Spice Toast

- Spread purée onto whole-grain toast.

- Top with sliced pear.

- Add a dash of cinnamon.



Fall Smoothie

- Make a smoothie with purée as the base.

- Blend in traditional pumpkin pie spices, a banana, milk and ice.

Seasonal Yogurt

- Mix purée into plain Greek yogurt.

- Sprinkle with dried cranberries and pecans for sweetness and crunch.



Dressed-Up Dip

- Blend pumkpin purée into plain or garlic hummus.

- Serve with raw veggies for dipping.

