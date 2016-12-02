Super Sweets: The Health Benefits of Nutcracker Treats

This time of year, we're used to seeing dancers embodying the flavors of The Nutcracker's magical Land of Sweets. But the real-life equivalents of those seasonal treats are more than just holiday guilty pleasures, and have benefits that could help you get through a crazy month of performances. Here are a few reasons to indulge in the spices and flavors of the season—now, and all year long.

Peppermint

This powerhouse herb has an abundance of benefits to help you get through a busy performance season. It's been known to aid digestion and help calm anxiety, and one study found that inhaling its vapors may improve athletic performance. Smelling peppermint has also been found to increase focus. You don't just have to get it from candy canes: Try brewing a hot cup of peppermint tea between rehearsals, or to wind down after a long day.

Ginger

This spice has anti-inflammatory properties that can help ease muscle pain and soreness after countless nights of Nutcracker. It can also help to prevent and relieve cold symptoms, which can creep up this time of year. Ginger is great for livening up a smoothie, brewing in tea or using as seasoning in cooking.





Daniel Ulbricht as lead Candy Cane. Photo by Paul Kolnik, Courtesy Balanchine Trust.

Coffee

Chances are, coffee is already a part of your daily routine, but that little caffeine boost might be extra-helpful this time of year. Caffeine's potential benefits include improving endurance, and activating the parts of the brain that control short-term memory, concentration and focus. Plus, coffee is packed with antioxidants. Just make sure you're not overdoing it, and remember that a cup of coffee is no substitute for a restful night's sleep.