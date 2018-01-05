Powered by RebelMouse
Pointe Stars
Steve Sucato
5m

San Francisco Ballet Soloist James Sofranko Named Artistic Director of Grand Rapids Ballet

Sofranko in William Forsythe's "Pas/Parts." Photo by Erik Tomasson, Courtesy Sofranko.

Today Grand Rapids Ballet announced that longtime San Francisco Ballet soloist James Sofranko will succeed Patricia Barker as its new artistic director, effective July 1, 2018.

The 38-year-old, now in his 18th season with SFB, topped a list of 40 applicants from around the world to become only the fifth artistic director in GRB's 46-year history.

Born in Marion, Indiana, Sofranko grew up in Cincinnati and trained at The Harid Conservatory and New York's Juilliard School. He joined SFB in 2000 and was promoted to soloist in 2007. From 2005­–2006 he performed the lead role of Eddie in the national tour of Twyla Tharp and Billy Joel's Broadway musical Movin' Out. He also has directing experience: In 2014 he founded his own contemporary ballet repertory company, SFDanceworks, which performs during the summer.

Photo by Andrew Weeks, Courtesy Sofranko.

GRB executive director Glenn Del Vecchio says the company chose Sofranko for a number of reasons: "His vision for the company in programming terms seemed like a good fit with where we are and where we wanted to go. His success with SFDanceworks and his considerable career with San Francisco Ballet really helped him stand out, and his personality seemed like a very good fit with the organization."

Del Vecchio also says that GRB's goal throughout their search was to find someone who could build on what Barker had accomplished and her vision for the company. They felt Sofranko could do that, as well as bring his own voice to producing programming that would excite and challenge GRB's dancers and Grand Rapids audiences.

SFB artistic director Helgi Tomasson is fully supportive of Sofranko's new appointment. "With his vision, I have no doubt that he will bring Grand Rapids Ballet to new heights, and I wish him all the best on this exciting new chapter," says Tomasson. "We will miss him."

Sofranko says he had recently begun putting his name forward for artistic directorships as a next step in his career and heard about the opening at Michigan's only professional ballet company from high school friend Penny Saunders, who is GRB's resident choreographer.

Like many, Sofranko says his knowledge of GRB was more recent. "I had heard and read about the company under Patricia Barker," he says. "I feel like it has risen in its reputation and I am happy to take it at this crucial point and keep it on an upwards trajectory."


Photo by Erik Tomasson, Courtesy Sofranko.

Sofranko says he brings to his new post connections to a network of choreographers, dancers and designers he knows and has worked with over the years. In addition, he has experience in programming and producing a dance season, as well as a background as a choreographer, marketer and fundraiser for SFDanceworks and for the annual cancer benefit Dance For A Reason (DanceFAR).

"I feel there are a lot hats I've worn in my career and that experience can be put to use at Grand Rapids Ballet," he says.

And while he plans to keep his contemporary-dance focused SFDanceworks going in the summers, Sofranko says his vision for GRB is much broader. "I want to continue the focus the company has had on new works but also bring a renewed energy in presenting classical ballets and full-lengths."

In addition, he wants GRB's repertory to include newer ballets from choreographers (including himself) that work in the ballet idiom such as Liam Scarlett, Christopher Wheeldon and Stanton Welch. "I want to present great ballet pieces that Grand Rapids audiences will want to and need to see. I also still want to do things that are different and unusual and have choreographers come to Grand Rapids and experiment."

While the big picture of what Grand Rapids Ballet will look like under his leadership is yet to be painted, Sofranko says he will not be proposing any major changes right away, if at all. For now he says he's concentrating on finishing out his dance career at SFB, making the move to Grand Rapids with his wife Cindy Sheppard ( a former dancer with Oakland Ballet and Ballet San Jose) and two children, and getting to know his new company.

Related Articles Around the Web
Trending

Watch Now: Scottish Ballet in "Le Baiser de la Fée (The Fairy's Kiss)"

Andrew Peasgood and Constance Devernay in "The Fairy's Kiss." Photo by Andy Ross, courtesy Scottish Ballet.

From now through January 15, Pointe is streaming Scottish Ballet in Sir Kenneth MacMillan's Le Baiser de la Fée (The Fairy's Kiss). This one-act ballet, based on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale "The Ice Maiden," was choreographed for The Royal Ballet in 1960. For more on the ballet's history and for behind-the-scenes footage, click here.

Synopsis

The Lullaby in the Storm
A mother with her child struggles through the storm. The Fairy with her attendants appears and pursues her. The Fairy separates the mother from her child. Passing villagers find the body of the mother, now dead, and guided by the Fairy, they find the child. The Fairy kisses him on the forehead. The villagers become frightened and taking the child with them, they run away.

Keep reading... Show less

Daniel Day-Lewis Spent a Year Interning With New York City Ballet for His Latest Movie

Film still from "Phantom Thread."

New York City Ballet is no stranger to big-name collaborations in their wardrobe department. Costumes designed by high-fashion's most celebrated like Valentino, Carolina Herrera and Stella McCartney have all made their way to the stage. But we've just learned that in 2016, it was actor Daniel Day-Lewis who set up shop in the NYCB sewing room.

Keep reading... Show less
Your Career

Plan Your Summer Intensive Audition Tour

Students taking class at the Miami City Ballet School. Photo by Alexander Iziliaev, Courtesy Miami City Ballet.

Growing up in Michigan, Jessy Dick was used to her daily hour-long drives to the Grand Rapids Ballet School, where she trained. But when she started to think about summer intensives, a new problem emerged: Auditions for the schools she was interested in were even farther away, in Chicago or Detroit. "I learned early on that if I wanted to do any summer programs, I'd have to travel at least three hours in order to audition," says Dick, now a member of The Washington Ballet's Studio Company.

Making plans for your summer training is complicated enough, especially with the sheer number of programs to choose between. But students who live far from popular audition hubs face the additional hurdle of organizing, scheduling and budgeting for audition trips. Luckily, with strategic planning, what can feel overwhelming at first can become a rewarding experience.


Students at the Ballet Conservatory of Asheville look for weekends when auditions overlap in one city. Photo by Blair Chamberlain, Courtesy Ballet Conservatory of Asheville.

Organize, Prioritize

For dancers without the luxury of an audition city nearby, prioritizing which schools to aim for is crucial. How to decide? Research, research, research. (Pointe's "2018 Summer Intensive Guide" is a good place to start.) Emily McDougall, a 14-year-old student at The School of Oklahoma City Ballet who's made several six-hour drives to auditions in Dallas and Kansas City, does some serious investigating in order to narrow down her choices.

Keep reading... Show less
Pointe Stars

#TBT: Violette Verdy and Jacques d’Amboise in “Romeo and Juliet” (1961)

Violette Verdy and Jacques d'Amboise

"The Bell Telephone Hour" TV program broadcasted performances of world-class music, opera and ballet to millions of Americans throughout the 1960s. Many of the dance world's biggest stars frequently appeared on the program. In a 1961 Shakespeare special, New York City Ballet principals Violette Verdy and Jacques d'Amboise danced the title characters in Romeo and Juliet by choreographer Donald Saddler.

Although this version lacks some of the emotional intensity of other renditions, watching these legendary dancers perform together is a treat. Their duet is accompanied by Shakespeare's "Sonnet No. 18," bringing to mind contemporary choreographic endeavors involving spoken word in place of music. Verdy dances with an openness and grace that contrasts d'Amboise's more stoic, commanding presence. At 3:00, he sweeps Verdy off her feet and above his head in one fantastic fell swoop. Their duet is followed by an acrobatic fight scene and a stunt-filled sword fight in which both Mercutio and Tybalt are killed. When Romeo disappears after the fight, Verdy shows us Juliet's despair in a dramatic pantomime ending. Happy #ThrowbackThursday!

Auditions

Ask Amy: What's the Protocol for Auditioning Injured?

Photo by Jim Lafferty

I'm worried about my upcoming summer program auditions. I haven't been able to jump lately because of an injury. How can I approach the auditions so they don't think I'm lazy? —Shannon

Keep reading... Show less
popular

Ballerina Artist Breaks Down Technique With a Dose of Whimsy

Photo Courtesy Grace Earp.

Though self-described "ballerina artist" Grace Earp, 17, has been drawing her whole life, she only started ballet three years ago. Earp, an Irvine, CA native, had been selling her art—mostly of cartoon princesses and animals—at conventions like San Diego Comic Con and Wondercon since she was 12. But as ballet grew to be a larger part of her life, the subject of her work shifted. "I started drawing what I was learning; a pointed foot or hyperextended leg," says Earp. Today, Earp has over 31,000 followers on Instagram for her line of drawings showing both the rigorous and fun sides of technical ballet training. Earp often chooses a single position or step like pas de chat or croisé devant and shows all the components that go into it, from "foot pointed like a dagger" to "anticipation of the next movement" to "focused mind." The dancers in her drawings are whimsically dressed, and she often incorporates pop culture elements like Wonder Woman or Disney princesses.


Drawing Courtesy Grace Earp.

Keep reading... Show less
Videos

Behind the Scenes with December/January Cover Star Alena Kovaleva

Photo by Nisian Hughes for Pointe.

Alena Kovaleva may look young, but at our photo shoot we quickly learned that the Bolshoi Ballet corps member is wise beyond her years. Since joining the company in 2016, Kovaleva has shone in a series of sophisticated leading roles; the long, leggy dancer debuted in Balanchine's "Diamonds" Just three weeks after her arrival and showcased her flawless Vaganova training as Odette/Odile in Swan Lake last fall.



Sponsored

Videos

Sponsored

mailbox

Get Pointe Magazine in your inbox

Sponsored

Win It!