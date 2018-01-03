Powered by RebelMouse
Chava Lansky
11h

Ballerina Artist Breaks Down Technique With a Dose of Whimsy

Photo Courtesy Grace Earp.

Though self-described "ballerina artist" Grace Earp, 17, has been drawing her whole life, she only started ballet three years ago. Earp, an Irvine, CA native, had been selling her art—mostly of cartoon princesses and animals—at conventions like San Diego Comic Con and Wondercon since she was 12. But as ballet grew to be a larger part of her life, the subject of her work shifted. "I started drawing what I was learning; a pointed foot or hyperextended leg," says Earp. Today, Earp has over 31,000 followers on Instagram for her line of drawings showing both the rigorous and fun sides of technical ballet training. Earp often chooses a single position or step like pas de chat or croisé devant and shows all the components that go into it, from "foot pointed like a dagger" to "anticipation of the next movement" to "focused mind." The dancers in her drawings are whimsically dressed, and she often incorporates pop culture elements like Wonder Woman or Disney princesses.


Drawing Courtesy Grace Earp.

Drawing Courtesy Grace Earp.

Earp's inspiration comes from a paradox that dancers are all too familiar with: it takes a lot of effort to look effortless. "My goal in drawing technical ballet moves is to show the complexity behind ballet training," says Earp. "Many times people underestimate the rigors of ballet because it's so beautiful. I play the role in saying, 'it takes a lot to be beautiful.'" She often incorporates the corrections that she receives in class. Earp begins by sketching a move; once she's satisfied with the lines, she brings it onto the computer to clean and to add color and text. Though Earp only posted her first technical drawing in March of last year, she says it "shot off from there," leading to the following that she has today. She's even turned her art into a business, selling t-shirts, prints and buttons online. Between ballet, school and drawing, Earp must be pretty busy, but that doesn't stop her from planning for the future. She hopes to expand onto YouTube, giving a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the process behind each piece.

Grace Earp at her drawing table. Photo Courtesy Earp.

Earp is giving away two Grand Battement Technique shirts to Pointe readers. Click here to enter!

Watch Now: Scottish Ballet in "Le Baiser de la Fée (The Fairy's Kiss)"

Andrew Peasgood and Constance Devernay in "The Fairy's Kiss." Photo by Andy Ross, courtesy Scottish Ballet.

From now through January 15, Pointe is streaming Scottish Ballet in Sir Kenneth MacMillan's Le Baiser de la Fée (The Fairy's Kiss). This one-act ballet, based on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale "The Ice Maiden," was choreographed for The Royal Ballet in 1960. For more on the ballet's history and for behind-the-scenes footage, click here.

Synopsis

The Lullaby in the Storm
A mother with her child struggles through the storm. The Fairy with her attendants appears and pursues her. The Fairy separates the mother from her child. Passing villagers find the body of the mother, now dead, and guided by the Fairy, they find the child. The Fairy kisses him on the forehead. The villagers become frightened and taking the child with them, they run away.

Behind the Scenes with December/January Cover Star Alena Kovaleva

Photo by Nisian Hughes for Pointe.

Alena Kovaleva may look young, but at our photo shoot we quickly learned that the Bolshoi Ballet corps member is wise beyond her years. Since joining the company in 2016, Kovaleva has shone in a series of sophisticated leading roles; the long, leggy dancer debuted in Balanchine's "Diamonds" Just three weeks after her arrival and showcased her flawless Vaganova training as Odette/Odile in Swan Lake last fall.



Patricia Barker Responds to All Those Royal New Zealand Ballet Rumors

Still via YouTube

The past few months have brought on a media storm surrounding accusations about the culture and employment practices at the Royal New Zealand Ballet. But it turns out, much of the reported information doesn't tell the whole story.

Caught up in the rumors has been newly hired artistic director Patricia Barker. The former Pacific Northwest Ballet star and concurrent director of Grand Rapids Ballet took over RNZB last June, and although the most troubling aspects of what has been reported, such as accusations of abusive behavior and other workplace grievances, pre-date her appointment, some complaints have been directed at her.

Class at RNZB. Photo by Evan Li, via rnzb.org.nz

The board of RNZB said in a press release last month: "Recent speculation about the culture and employment practices of the RNZB are troubling and unfair." To further address such allegations, the board has arranged for an independent review of RNZB's employment processes.

Inside Whitney Jensen's Dance Bag

Photo by Kyle Froman

Whitney Jensen likes to pack light. "I take the bare minimum," says the Norwegian National Ballet dancer, who was a Boston Ballet principal until 2015. She often stores things in her dressing room, and it's a good thing, too—her blue Freitag backpack, made from recycled truck tarpaulin, is admittedly heavy. "But I like how the hardware looks, and it's great to travel with," she says. "I can put my computer in it." Jensen was inspired to buy the bag after friend and Boston Ballet dancer Seo Hye Han got one.

Now that Jensen's living in Oslo, there's one item she doubles up on. She keeps in touch with her friends back home through not one, but two phones: her American iPhone ("for when I have Wi-Fi," she says) and a Norwegian pay-as-you-go phone "for when I don't. I just fill it up with how much I need, so I can talk to people in the U.S. and Norway."

Photo by Kyle Froman

Peter Martins Has Retired From NYCB Amidst Misconduct Allegations

Peter Martins. Photo by Adam Shankbone, Courtesy Wikimedia Commons.

Yesterday evening, Peter Martins announced his immediate retirement as New York City Ballet's ballet master in chief through a letter to the company's board. He had been solely in charge of the company's artistic direction since 1989 and the School of American Ballet's chairman of faculty since 1983. Since December 7, Martins had been on a self-requested leave, amidst an investigation of claims of sexual harassment as well as physical and verbal abuse. In the letter, he stated, "I have denied, and continue to deny, that I have engaged in any such misconduct." However, earlier articles from The New York Times and The Washington Post conveyed accounts of verbal and physical abuse by NYCB dancers, both past and present. In 1992, Martins was charged with third-degree assault of his wife Darci Kistler, though the charges were later dropped.

Despite Martins' resignation, the board emphasized in a statement, also released on Monday, that the investigation will continue until it is completed and that "the board takes seriously the allegations that have been made against him."

Free Broadcast Alert: We're Streaming Scottish Ballet in Sir Kenneth MacMillan's "The Fairy's Kiss" January 2–15

Scottish Ballet principals Constance Devernay and Andrew Peasgood in "The Fairy's Kiss." Photo by Andy Ross, Courtesy Scottish Ballet.

We have some very exciting news here at Pointe. From January 2–15, we will be streaming Scottish Ballet's production of Sir Kenneth MacMillan's The Fairy's Kiss (Le Baiser de la Fée). The free broadcast, filmed live in October at the Festival Theatre, Edinburgh, will be available on Pointe's Facebook page and our website starting at noon (EST) on January 2.

Inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale "The Ice Maiden," The Fairy's Kiss is a one-act ballet composed by Igor Stravinsky in 1928. (Read the synopsis here.) While several choreographers have tackled the ballet over the years, MacMillan's version is especially rare. Created for The Royal Ballet in 1960, the production's sets and costumes proved so elaborate that it was too difficult to pair with other ballets, and the company shelved it after 33 performances. Although The Fairy's Kiss was briefly revived in 1986, Scottish Ballet is the first company to perform it since, honoring of the 25th anniversary of MacMillan's death.

Mia Thompson in "The Fairy's Kiss." Photo by Andy Ross, Courtesy Scottish Ballet.

The broadcast stars Scottish Ballet principals Constance Devernay, Bethany Kingsley-Garner and Andrew Peasgood, with sets and costumes by Gary Harris. Check out some behind-the-scenes footage below—then call your friends and plan your viewing party!

Indianapolis Gets a New Ballet Company

Chris Lingner and Kristin Young in front of the Tobias Theatre. Photo by Moonbug Photography, Courtesy Indianapolis Ballet.

In 2005, Indianapolis' only professional ballet company, Ballet Internationale, shut down. Victoria Lyras, a former Pennsylvania Ballet dancer who had recently relocated to the city, was distressed by the state of Indianapolis' art scene and saw a chance to rejuvenate it. Within two months she started making plans to found the Indianapolis School of Ballet, an institution that's thrived under her leadership. Eleven years later, Lyras is ready to complete her vision, by adding a professional company. "The community wasn't ready before," says Lyras. "But the time is now."

Victoria Lyras. Photo by Moonbug Photography, Courtesy Indianapolis Ballet.

