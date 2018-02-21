Garrett Anderson Has Just Been Named Artistic Director of Ballet Idaho

Big news in Boise: Ballet Idaho has announced that Garrett Anderson will succeed Peter Anastos as the company's next artistic director, starting in July. Anderson, who had an extensive dance career as a soloist with San Francisco Ballet and Royal Ballet of Flanders, and later danced with Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, has a special connection with Ballet Idaho's home city. He performed with the Trey McIntyre Project in 2011 and later as a guest artist with Boise-based LED, a music, film and dance collaborative. Anderson has also served as the chair of the Dance Department at New Mexico School for the Arts in Santa Fe.





Members of Ballet Idaho in "A Midsummer Night's Dream." Photo by Mike Reid, Courtesy ballet Idaho.

Anastos, who has enjoyed a prolific choreographic career, is retiring as Ballet Idaho's artistic director after 10 years at the helm. He leaves behind a company of 18 dancers and 6 apprentices, an academy, and a repertoire ranging from full-length classics to Balanchine to new and contemporary works. In a statement Anderson says: "I am eager to work with these artists and administrators to connect with the larger conversation Boise is having about its future. [...] Together we can continue to extend Ballet Idaho's work throughout the region and expand its artistic voice. Looking forward, my goal is to continue a legacy that is inclusive of all audiences, while pushing the boundaries of dance and helping to define its relevance in our community."