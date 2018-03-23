Follow Friday: The Pedestrians en Pointe Instagram Account Is Our Newest Obsession

Can't get enough ballerina pics on your Instagram feed? Us either. That's why we've spent the better part of our Friday scrolling through the Pedestrians En Pointe account. But don't let the pedestrian part fool you. The dancers captured by photographer Alex Fine are European pros from companies like The Royal Ballet, English National Ballet and Dresden Semperoper Ballett.

Much like New York City-based Ballerina Project (another of our must-follows), Pedestrians En Pointe captures ballerinas showing off the best of their technique in everyday settings—this time, in London. Pairing some Pointe Magazine-featured dancers like ENB's Isabelle Brouwers and Precious Adams with iconic settings like Big Ben and Portobello Market, we rounded up some of the coolest pics from the page to serve as your weekend studio (or travel) inspiration.

Béjart Ballet Lausanne's Portia Adams and ENB's Precious Adams share a sister moment on the cobblestone streets of London.

Former Mikhailovsky Ballet dancer Isabella McGuire Mayes has us dreaming of sunnier days at the park.





Meanwhile, Scottish Ballet's Hannah Williams embraces the cold weather and snow by posing near a currently-under-construction Big Ben.





ENB's Isabelle Brouwers somehow manages to make balancing on cobblestone look easy.





Our girl Merritt Moore traded in her lab coat for a classic trench coat (and her pointe shoes, of course).





Matthew Bourne's New Adventures' Ashley Shaw makes a gray day by the Thames a bit brighter with her yellow dress.