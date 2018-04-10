Powered by RebelMouse
Ballet Careers
Emma Love Suddarth
19h

Let's Be Blunt: Why I Love Dancing With My Husband

Emma Love Suddarth and Price Suddarth rehearse Alejandro Cerrudo's "Little mortal jump." Photo by Lindsay Thomas, Courtesy PNB.

Romantic couples within the dance world are fairly common; it's not surprising that a dancer might find a deeper connection with another who appreciates ballet's unique triumphs and trials (not to mention someone else who doesn't mind eating dinner at 11:00pm, with both feet submerged in a bucket of ice). But when it comes to dancing together? Some love it, some hate it. Being able to communicate frankly with your partner, as you could with your spouse, can either smooth out or derail a rehearsal. But, with that, also comes the fact that there is no one else you want to succeed more, and vice versa.

Take my husband Price and me. At 5'10" and 5'9" respectively, we're not often paired up at Pacific Northwest Ballet. Surprisingly, our first real conversation happened the first time we danced together, after a near disaster. During the ball scene of Jean-Christophe Malliot's Roméo et Juliette, a tour jeté lift turned into an accidental (despite what he might say) slap in the face. We've smoothed out some of the kinks since. While we've only been partnered a handful of times in total, they've been some of the most rewarding, most treasured experiences in both our careers.


"I think we were both alarmed at how blunt the other could be." Photo by Lindsay Thomas, Courtesy PNB.

If you know Jiří Kylián's Petite Mort, you know its magic—the sounds of fencing foils with Mozart's concerto, or how the flowing silk and floating dresses contrast with the seemingly bare dancers. Three months after our wedding, Price and I were ecstatic to find ourselves fourth cast for one of the pas de deux. Knowing that we wouldn't get the same amount of rehearsal time as more senior casts, we grabbed a back studio by ourselves to work on steps, experiment with grips, and smooth out transitions as best we could so that when our turn came in rehearsal, we weren't starting from square one. But after about five minutes, I think we were both alarmed at how blunt the other could be—sides we hadn't previously shown other partners.

Despite any initial shock, results came fast. While I might have hesitated to say that a lift felt uncomfortable to another dancer, the fact that I could with Price opened the door to fixing it. The forthrightness was actually an advantage—even the world's best partner isn't a mind reader. Price, partly due to the fact he also choreographs, is a natural partner; he possesses an ability to assess an issue, and, more often than not, find a solution. However, that doesn't mean he can wholly place himself in his partner's shoes. There was no way for him to know what I felt without me voicing it. Within a few minutes, we were able to get the lift to a place where we both felt the smooth, weightless "floaty-ness" that we both wanted. Quickly, that feeling spread throughout the whole pas de deux; it was then that rehearsals together turned from work to "date night"—special moments that we get to share. And when the show came, as we stood upstage left waiting for our music to start, I felt more excited and far calmer than I ever had on McCaw Hall's stage, knowing that Price was standing behind to me.


"The lack of restraint that initially caused tension now turns to laughter, followed by a sarcastic comment or two." Photo by Lindsay Thomas, Courtesy PNB.

Now, five years later, we're partnered again in Alejandro Cerrudo's Little mortal jump. Dancing a wonderfully quirky pas de deux to the words of Andrew Bird's "Beware," our in-studio dynamics have evolved. The lack of restraint that initially caused tension now turns into laughter, followed by a sarcastic comment or two. Partly due to the playful nature of the duet and partly because it's with Price, these rehearsals have been some of the most fun of my career. Our exceptionally wonderful stager, Pablo Piantino, jokingly called us out for the "ease" with which we dance together: "If you two weren't married I'd be giving you grief right now about having your hand on his butt when you were lifting him around..."

Oops. We worked that one out too.

There's an innate lack of inhibition I have with Price that doesn't exist with any other partner—after all, there's no one who knows me better. Dancing with him has opened the door for moments of unexpected calmness, uncontainable joy and unrestricted freedom onstage that I'd only dreamt of before. Being in the moment, especially on stage, doesn't always come easily or often. But once I hear those lyrics start ("Step right on up, take a good, good look…") and I see him run around from behind the box, I can honestly say that at that second, I'll be more excited to dance than I ever have before.

Ballet Careers

Smile! You're Living Scenery: Finding the Silver Lining in Non-Dancing Roles

A cast of courtiers watch former PNB principal Kaori Nakamura and Lucien Postlewaite in "Don Quixote." Photo by Angela Sterling, Courtesy PNB.

Everyone has to start somewhere. It's a mantra you may repeat to yourself time and time again when you see your name next to less-than-desirable roles on the cast list. Perhaps it's the townsperson, the courtier or the garland girl—that character that makes you feel more like part of the scenery than part of the company. Some dancers seem to leapfrog over or power through this initiation stage, getting cast in featured roles during their first professional season. But the majority of us have to come to terms with standing by the backdrop for a few years, mime-clapping for the soloists at the front.

No matter what stage you are at in your career, you've likely dealt with the frustration of being cast in small dance-sparse roles. But these three dancers show that remaining positive in the face of disappointing casting pays off, both for your peace of mind and your future opportunities.

Ballet Stars

EunWon Lee's Risk & Reward: From Stardom in South Korea To A New Life At The Washington Ballet

Photographed by Jayme Thornton for Pointe.

This is Pointe's April/May 2018 Cover Story. You can subscribe to the magazine here, or click here to purchase this issue.

If you are a dance lover in South Korea, EunWon Lee is a household name. The delicate ballerina and former principal at the Korean National Ballet danced every major classical role to critical acclaim, including Odette/Odile, Giselle, Kitri, Nikiya and Gamzatti. Then, at the peak of her career, Lee left it all behind.

In 2016, she moved to Washington, DC, to join The Washington Ballet. The company of 26 is unranked, making Lee simply a dancer—not a soloist, not a principal and not a star, like she was back home.

"I try to challenge myself, and always I had the urge to widen my experience and continue to improve," she says one blustery winter day after company class, still glowing from the exertion of honing, stretching and strengthening. "When I had a chance to work with Julie Kent, I didn't hesitate."

Lee with Brooklyn Mack in the "Le Corsaire" pas de deux. Photo by Theo Kossenas, Courtesy TWB.

News

Onstage This Week: The World Premiere of Milwaukee Ballet's "Beauty and the Beast," Eugene Ballet's New "Peer Gynt," and More

Atlanta Ballet in Ohad Naharin's "Minus 16." Photo by C. McCullers, Courtesy Atlanta Ballet.

What's going on in ballet this week? We've pulled together some highlights.

Story Ballets, New and Old

The world premiere of Milwaukee Ballet artistic director Michael Pink's Beauty and the Beast opens April 12. The ballet features nearly 80 children from the company's affiliated school and is set to a score by contemporary composer Philip Feeney. Take a deep dive into Pink's creative process in the video below.

News

This Just In: 5 Dancers Promoted at Boston Ballet

Chyrstyn Fentroy and Roddy Doble in William Forsythe's Pas/Parts. Photo by Rosalie O'Connor, Courtesy of Boston Ballet.

The season of promotions has begun! Boston Ballet just announced that five company dancers will be moving up the ranks, effective at the start of the 2018/2019 season this fall.

Viral Videos

Watch Tiler Peck's Futuristic Cameo in This New Commercial

Nathan Sayers

From the stage to your television screen: Tiler Peck just teamed up with Dell Technologies in a commercial. The New York City Ballet principal makes her (very futuristic) appearance around the 40 second mark in a series of quick jumps and seriously speedy chaînés from Hollywood choreographer Mandy Moore. Digitally enhanced, Peck is featured to illustrate a technology Dell is currently developing that will allow the blind to see performances—how cool is that?

Ballet Training

Master Gargouillade With These 6 Tips

Kyle Froman for Dance Teacher.

Gargouillade was a trademark step for Margaret Tracey. Now, the Boston Ballet School director helps the next generation of dancers acquire this "magical little movement." Here's how.

Technical prerequisites: To prepare for gargouillade, Margaret Tracey recommends practicing petit battement battu on pointe ("particularly serré," she says) and fast double ronds de jambe en l'air, especially in the center with a relevé or a jump. In pas de chat, focus on getting off the ground quickly. Then, says Tracey, "there's hope that gargouillade will fall into place."

Rapid-fire feet: "It's helpful to have a big jump," Tracey admits. "But I've seen dancers without that who figured out the coordination and speed." Even though one leg begins, and the other follows slightly after (same deal for the landing), think about it happening together. "That's how the gargouillade looks suspended in the air."

Stella Abrera Brings ABT Stars to the Philippines This Week

Stella Abrera. Photo by Sarah Kehoe, Courtesy Capezio.

In 2014, first-generation Filipina-American ABT principal Stella Abrera traveled to Manila to guest-star with Ballet Philippines in Giselle. The same year, Abrera set up a small charity, Steps Forward for the Philippines, to help a school in nearby Guiuan that had been destroyed in a super typhoon. Now, four years later, Abrera is back in Manila, with a group of eight fellow ABT stars by her side. April 6-7 the group will dance at the Maybank Performance Arts Theater in Bonifacio Global City in a program titled An Intimate Evening with Stella Abrera & American Ballet Stars.

