Dusty Button Just Launched Her Own Leotard Line and It's Just as Cool as You'd Expect

Dancewear and leotards designed by ballerinas is nothing new. But Dusty Button isn't your average ballerina. The former Boston Ballet principal has made her own rules in the dance world, keeping an Instagram following of over 200,000 mesmerized with a mix of classical and contemporary clips (pirouette combos to Drake and développés to Hailee Steinfeld are just a sampling of what you'll find). But over the past few months, Button has been breaking up her usual studio clips with teasers for Bravado Dancewear line—created by Button and available now.

Button teamed up with her husband, who is behind the mind-blowing images for the campaign, which shows off the edgy side to her leos (she's been known to mix in pieces from Supreme and tour merch from Kanye West with her classwear, after all). Kicking things off with four designs, Button combines mesh inserts and daring cutouts with more neutral shades of black, gray and purple.

But if you're worried cutout detailing will make executing jumps and turns with your leotard still in place nearly impossible, fear not. Button has personally put each one to the test and they're seriously stunning. See them in action for yourself!



