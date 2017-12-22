5 Dancers Reveal Their New Year's Resolutions

And 5,6,7,8... The countdown to the New Year is on!

Here's a peak at what five dancers from around the country are aiming for in 2018.





Eileen Frazer with Brandon Ramey in "Don Quixote". Photo by Louis Tucker, Courtesy Ballet Memphis.

Eileen Frazer, Ballet Memphis



Mindfulness: It's easy to get lost in perfectionism and the stress that comes with this career path. I want to remember to enjoy every performance and be fully present in experiences that come my way.

Be bold: I also want to dare to be bold, further develop the qualities that make me who I am as a dancer and find different ways to share my personality and experiences through the art form.



Family: Since I'm from Panama, I likewise want to keep nurturing my relationships with my family and friends.









Koki Yamaguchi. Photo by Colton West Photography, Courtesy Eugene Ballet.

Koki Yamaguchi, Eugene Ballet

Strength training: My dance resolution is to improve my technique with strength training and stretching.

(Physical) growth: As a short dancer I'm always trying to be larger in my movements.



Peer inspiration: I'd also like to learn new things by watching other company dancers such as Hirofumi Kitazume who performs dynamic jumps like the double revoltade and 540.







Shannon Quirk. Photo by Brian Jamie, Courtesy Madison Ballet.

Shannon Quirk, Madison Ballet



In the kitchen: I love to bake but I'm less adventurous when it comes to cooking. Thankfully, my roommate is a fantastic cook. My goal is to soak up as many skills from him as I can.

Finding the character: I've realized that it's more than just technical prowess that elevates your dancing. Discovering that each part or piece has a distinct essence and character has been an exciting challenge that I want to explore further.



Travel: I've been itching to travel abroad for a few years and I would love to make that happen once our performance season is over.











Rie Aoki in "Coppelia." Photo by Tisa Della-Volpe, Courtesy First State Ballet Theatre.

Rie Aoki, First State Ballet Theatre



Outside projects: I'm a fashion blogger on the side. I hope to be more proactive with my blog and see where it takes me.

All in the details: As a dancer, I want to not forget to focus on the little details in each step and in the way that I portray the feelings of characters.











Andrew Taft in "This Mortal's Mosaic", choreography by Daniel Ojeda. Photo by Mike Reid, Courtesy Ballet Idaho.

Andrew Taft, Ballet Idaho

Self-care: Last month I began a vegan diet and the challenge has been maintaining my protein intake. I miss bacon, but resolve to find vegan alternatives that work for me.

Gratitude: Another resolution is to express my gratitude more often. I owe my fellow dancers, staff and artistic director a great deal and it's important to acknowledge the people who've helped me to get to where I am.

