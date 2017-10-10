Powered by RebelMouse
The Teaching Side Hustle: How to Get Gigs and Feel More Comfortable at the Front of the Studio

Allison DeBona teaching class at her artÉmotion summer intensive at Ballet West. Photo by Joshua Whitehead, Courtesy Ballet West.


After Ballet West first soloist Allison DeBona appeared on The CW's "Breaking Pointe," studio directors nationwide started calling her up, inviting her to teach master classes. Soon DeBona was traveling every month out of the year, honing her passion for coaching the next generation of artists.

While jet setting may not be in your future, regular teaching gigs are a great way to boost your resumé—and your income. Whether you're looking for layoff-season work or want to branch into coaching and choreography, dipping your toe in the teaching world is a smart way to start.


Ballet West principal Rex Tilton works with students at artÉmotion. Photo by Joshua Whitehead, Courtesy Ballet West.

Getting Started

Few of us have a small-screen platform like DeBona, but you likely already have a network in place. Key contacts might be a teacher friend in need of a sub, the studio owner in your hometown or even your company's academy director.

Whoever it is, you won't get gigs without expressing interest. Nashville Ballet's Mollie Sansone built her studio clientele by good old-fashioned cold calling. "I looked up all the dance studios in Nashville, wrote the numbers down and called around," she says. If directors aren't looking to hire, offer to put your name on a substitutes list. This can help you play the long game for future staff openings, and you might even prefer the flexible, ad-hoc work.

Be sure to leverage social media, too. DeBona turned her on-screen popularity into real-world opportunity by being accessible and open to online invitations. She now leads her own summer intensive, artÉmotion, during layoffs and publishes videos of the creative workshops on social media.

Sansone maintains her teaching presence with simple Facebook posts explaining "these are my credentials, this is what I do, this what I charge." Here, you can slip in some target marketing. Offer pointe workshops, jazz or improvisation classes if they're in your skill set, even private lessons. Sansone teaches both pre-professional ballet students at the School of Nashville Ballet and competition dancers at local studios. She acts as a coach, adding ballet's finesse to their competition solos, duets and trios—a service parents are willing to pay for.

It might seem intimidating to speak in front of a roomful of expectant faces if you've never taught a class before. American Ballet Theatre soloist Craig Salstein, who started leading ABT company class while he was still a corps member, says that teaching can be learned even if you're not a naturally outspoken leader. "You're not going to tell someone how to do 135 pirouettes. Start with demi-pliés." Sansone agrees that it's not always about being some austere authority figure: "I'm goofy. I make fun of myself. If you get rid of the stoic persona, it's so much easier."


Mollie Sansone in Nashville Ballet's "Nutcracker." Photo by Karyn Photography, Courtesy Nashville Ballet.

Back to Basics

You may or may not find it useful to plan out each class combination. DeBona has an idea of what steps she will give but reevaluates during class when needed. "I want to address problems that are happening in the room rather than be married to a particular combination that I made up in my shower."

If you have trouble coming up with combinations on the spot, try using a ballet class CD as a planning tool. Track names often suggest combinations that go with a certain style and meter (for example, "Waltz, 3/4, Pirouettes"). When creating combinations, start with steps that couple well together: piqué to failli, tombé to pas de bourrée, relevé prep to pirouette. Layer in challenges with repetition or double turns, or simplify by breaking down each couplet before linking them together.

Even for advanced dancers, you don't need wildly inventive combinations. "Between ages 12 and 20 bodies are still growing," Salstein says. "If you give something that's too fast or complicated, that will frustrate students." All levels can benefit from simplicity. Adult beginners are still learning the terminology, and Salstein says that even professionals would rather hone the fundamentals during class than worry about what comes next.


Craig Salstein in American Ballet Theatre's performance of "Romeo and Juliet." Photo by Rosalie O'Connor, Courtesy ABT.

Pace Yourself

For Salstein, time management is also crucial. "A teacher can't say, 'I'm sorry we didn't get to big jumps.' " If you're having trouble fitting it all in, he says, cut out the talking. Corrections can be simple: "I just remind people that it's better to be lifted than dropped, better to have use of the upper body."

That being said, Salstein would advise against nitpicking. Of course, technique is important both for aesthetic reasons and for the safety and health of your students' bodies. But when you spend too much time harping on precisely placed tombé to pas de bourrées, he says, you'll never get to glissade saut de chat. Doing so trains dancers to be uptight rather than physically in charge of their bodies and space.

When in doubt, err on the side of slow and simple, and give a class that you'd enjoy. Choose elements you like from your own teachers, and pass along what makes you show up in the studio every day. "Ballet can be fun, it can have movement," says Salstein. "Make them fall in love with taking class."


Additional Tips

  • Since supplemental income is likely a motivator for your teaching gigs, don't be afraid to talk about money. Nashville Ballet dancer Mollie Sansone averages between $30 and $40 per hour and negotiates higher for private lessons.
  • If possible, watch a group of dancers for style and skill level before teaching them. If you can't observe a class first, ask what to expect.
  • l Be mindful about taking on too much. Make sure you have nights off, and remember your priorities. Ballet West first soloist Allison DeBona took a step back when she (and others) noticed that she sometimes came to work distracted or exhausted. Now she remembers, "I'm a dancer first."
Take That, Hurricane Harvey: Houston Ballet's "Nutcracker" is Back on Schedule

Houston Ballet's Sara Webb and Chun Wai Chan in "The Nutcracker." Photo by Amitava Sarkar, Courtesy Houston Ballet.

Houston Ballet has a message for Mother Nature: Don't mess with Nutcracker.

After flooding from Hurricane Harvey caused extensive damage to the Wortham Center, where the company performs, Houston Ballet was forced to reschedule and relocate two of its programs this fall. But when the theater announced last month that it would be closed for repairs through mid-May, the company faced a bigger, financially scarier problem: cancelling 34 performances of its annual Nutcracker.


Melody Mennite in "Nutcracker." Photo by Amitava Sarkar, Courtesy Houston Ballet.

But artists are nothing if not resourceful. Yesterday, the company announced that its Nutcracker will be going on a "hometown tour," with 14 performances at the Smart Financial Center in nearby Sugar Land (December 10–23), and 14 performances at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (December 30–January 6). The production, choreographed by artistic director Stanton Welch, was new last year, and includes opulent scenic and costume designs by Tim Goodchild. Current ticket holders can click here to reschedule their performances, while tickets will go on sale to the general public on October 14.

Gillian Murphy on Mastering the Dual Role of Odette/Odile and Which One She Loves Dancing Most

Gillian Murphy in the Cloud & Victory Ballerina Tee. Photo courtesy of Cloud & Victory.

Whether you've been lucky enough to watch American Ballet Theatre's Gillan Murphy dance Swan Lake's Odette/Odile in person or you're one of the 100,000+ who've watched her performance on YouTube, the magic happening on stage is obvious. Even off stage, it's easy to see why the role is such a perfect fit. Supremely graceful with her long limbs and quiet nature, Murphy certainly looks the part of Odette. Yet there's also an Odile-like spark in her eyes as she speaks, one that was even more noticeable while teaching a younger generation the famous black swan pas de deux during Cloud & Victory's master class in New York City last month.

After we learned how to master Odile's swan arms (the trick is to relax your elbows while still keeping resistance, according to Murphy), we caught up with Murphy for her take on the famous role.

Roy Kaiser to Take the Helm of Nevada Ballet Theatre

Roy Kaiser with Pennsylvania Ballet Dancers. Photo by Alexander Iziliaev, Courtesy Nevada Ballet Theatre.

In 2014 the dance world was surprised when longtime Pennsylvania Ballet artistic director Roy Kaiser stepped down. It was announced yesterday that Kaiser will be rising to the helm again as the Las Vegas-based Nevada Ballet Theatre's new artistic director, replacing James Canfield. Kaiser will be the fourth artistic director in NBT's 46 year history.

The company will be gaining a highly experienced leader. Following his rise through the ranks to principal dancer at Pennsylvania Ballet, Kaiser worked as a ballet master and eventually took the reigns as the company's artistic director in 1995. Pennsylvania Ballet added 90 new ballets and 35 world premieres to their repertoire under his leadership.


Roy Kaiser with Pennsylvania Ballet Dancers. Photo by Alexander Iziliaev, Courtesy Nevada Ballet Theatre.

Rebecca Krohn on Her Retirement from New York City Ballet... Plus Her Advice for Young Dancers

Krohn in Robbins' "Dancers at a Gathering." Photo by Paul Kolnik, Courtesy NYCB.

New York City Ballet principal dancer Rebecca Krohn will take her final bow with the company this Saturday night. Krohn joined NYCB as an apprentice in the fall of 1998 and slowly rose through the ranks, becoming a principal in 2012. Though Krohn is best known for her flawless execution of classic Balanchine leotard ballets, her repertoire is vast, spanning Jerome Robbins to Justin Peck. After dancing Stravinsky Violin Concerto with Amar Ramasar on Saturday, Krohn will return to the NYCB studios on Monday in a new role: ballet master. We had the chance to talk to the thoughtful and eloquent dancer about her time with the company and goals for the future.

Was New York City Ballet always your dream company?

As soon as I knew I wanted to be a professional dancer, I knew that I wanted to be in New York City Ballet. I moved to New York when I was 14 to train at the School of American Ballet, and I got my apprenticeship with the company when I was 17, so it was really a dream come true.


Krohn and Adrian Danchig-Waring in Balanchine's Stravinsky Violin Concerto. Video Courtesy NYCB.

Arthur Mitchell on "Agon": "My Skin Color Against Hers, It Became Part of the Choreography"

Arthur Mitchell. Photo by Eileen Barroso, Courtesy Columbia University.

When American Ballet Theatre soloist Calvin Royal III and New York City Ballet soloist Unity Phelan burst into the opening diagonal of George Balanchine's Agon on Monday, they had reason to be nervous. Sitting in the downstage corner of Columbia University's Miller Theater—precisely where they'd need to spot their pencil turns—was Arthur Mitchell, the Dance Theater of Harlem co-founder and longtime director who originated the male role at NYCB in 1957. It was a rare and exciting moment of the future meeting the past. (Royal later described the experience as "surreal.") The two dancers, who had been coached by former NYCB principal Heather Watts, gave an electric and intense performance. Afterwards, Mitchell turned to the audience from his blue leather chair and smiled. "I would say it's in good hands."


Royal III and Phelan performing "Agon" during the Vail Dance Festival. Photo by Erin Baiano, Courtesy Vail Dance Festival.

Their appearance was part of "An Informal Performance on the Art of Dance," an evening directed by Mitchell to celebrate both his legacy and the Arthur Mitchell archive at Columbia's Rare Book and Manuscript Library. (The first exhibition featuring Mitchell's donated archives will be on display at Columbia's Wallach Art Gallery January 13–March 11, 2018.) A slew of guest artists came together for the program, which included works by Balanchine, Alvin Ailey and Mitchell himself (including his South African Suite and Rythmetron).

How Lauren Fadeley Tranforms the Beach into a Gym

Lauren Fadeley in Balanchine's Walpurgisnacht Ballet. Photo by Daniel Azoulay, Courtesy Miami City Ballet.

Miami City Ballet principal soloist Lauren Fadeley uses company class, her home gym and the beach to stay strong.

Amped-up class: Now in her second season with Miami City Ballet, Lauren Fadeley has found new challenges in company class. "It's more intense and aerobic than I'm used to," she says. Her approach: It's not a casual warm-up but a daily opportunity to practice everything correctly, so it's automatic onstage.

#TBT–Darcey Bussell and Gary Avis in "Elite Syncopations"

Later this month, six dance companies from around the UK will come together to celebrate Sir Kenneth MacMillan's life and works with performances at Covent Garden. As the program highlight, members of five different troupes will perform in the British choreographer's ballet Elite Syncopations. The fanciful and colorful piece set to Scott Joplin's ragtime tunes reveals MacMillan's lighthearted side and delight in the unconventional. In this video, The Royal Ballet's former principal, Darcey Bussell, shows why Elite Syncopations is a favorite among audiences and dancers alike.

Bussell introduces the ballet, followed by clip of her performing a section called "The Bethena Waltz" (1:40) with Gary Avis. The music in this duet has a smooth, loopy quality that the dancers mimic with continuously circulating movement. As Bussell explains in the intro, subtle moments are key–like when Avis emerges from the "scenery" to grab her hand at the start of the duet, or at 3:35 when the dancers undulate through the upper body to resume dance position. These simple details playfully contrast the over the top costumes and wacky lifts. MacMillan also uses extreme extensions to create humor; at 4:12 the dancers are surprised to find Bussell's foot above her head, and when the dancers exit the stage Bussell is flipped over her partner's head in a full split. Of course, she does it all looking sophisticated and elegant, even in a shiny white jumpsuit with two stars printed on her bum. Happy #ThrowbackThursday!

