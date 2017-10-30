Powered by RebelMouse
A Day in the Life of a Dance Major: Jackie Schiffner, University of Southern California

Jackie Schiffner rehearsing onstage for the BFA Spring Dance Performance. Photo by Carolyn DiLoreto, Courtesy USC.

Pointe caught up with three college dancers last spring to see what it's like juggling ballet, academics and a social life on campus. Here's Jackie Schiffner, a student at the Glorya Kaufman School of Dance at the University of Southern California getting her BFA in dance with a concentration in dance performance.

Schiffner with friends during USC's Trojan Family Weekend. Photo by Justina Gaddy, Courtesy USC.

Jackie Schiffner grew up in Huntington Beach, California, training in everything from ballet to hip hop. Now a junior at University of Southern California's Glorya Kaufman School of Dance, she was drawn by the school's mission to develop "hybrid artists." "Even at the audition, we were required to do contemporary, hip hop, improv. And the faculty was so focused on each of us as individuals, which has definitely carried over into my experience here," Schiffner says. Her teachers' influence has already inspired Schiffner's future goal. "After I graduate, I definitely want to join a company, but then get my MFA in dance to teach at the collegiate level."

5 am: Schiffner commutes an hour each way from home in Huntington Beach, so she hits the road early. "We have amazing gym facilities at USC, so I go there to warm up and do some cardio before class."

8–9 am: Yoga or weight-training class

Shiffner getting ready for the show. Photo by Mary Mallaney, Courtesy USC.

9–10:30 am: Ballet technique, either with all the sophomores or separate women's pointe class

10:30–noon: Contemporary, jazz, hip hop or partnering

Noon–2 pm: Dance history or administrative work. "Three days a week I intern in the Kaufman administrative office. I'm behind the scenes for all the events that happen here and welcome newly admitted students."

Lunch: "Somewhere in there I eat lunch! I'll either bring something from home or go to my favorite place off-campus, Amazebowls."

Schiffner goofing around with her fellow dance majors backstage before a performance. Photo by Mary Mallaney, Courtesy USC.

2–5 pm: Repertoire and performance class. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, Schiffner has composition class focusing on the techniques of USC's artistic advisor, William Forsythe, who regularly coaches students in his works. "Being coached by Forsythe himself is not something you get anywhere else," says Schiffner.

5–8 pm: Rehearsals, electives and study time. In addition to a big performance at the end of each semester and two in-studio showings, USC dancers perform every few weeks at events both on- and off-campus. Three days a week, Schiffner also takes an elective ballroom class before making time for studying and heading home. "There's a collaborative work space in the dance building just for the BFA majors where I like to hang out and do my reading," she says. "And we do have weekends off, to rest our bodies!"

Want more? Check out a day in the life of dance major Elizabeth Abbick, a student at Jordan College of the Arts at Butler University, here.

Sweeping Serenade: NYCB's Sterling Hyltin on Dancing the Waltz Girl in Balanchine's Beloved Masterpiece

Sterling Hyltin in the first movement of Serenade. Photo by Paul Kolnik, Courtesy New York City Ballet.

I just can't help feeling joy when I dance the Waltz Girl. Afterwards, I feel so at peace and nourished as a ballerina.

I love to scuba dive, and Serenade reminds me of a reef, with schools of fish in all these different groupings, and singular entities darting in and out. Everything is blue, and the sweeping, wavelike movements take me to this happy place of doing something else that I love.

Balanchine didn't give it a story, but there's sort of a skeleton, a whisper of something being there—it's the story that you make it. Technically and emotionally, Serenade feels spiritual. I think that the Waltz Girl's first partner was perhaps a great love in her life, and in the "Elegy" she realizes he's gone and not coming back—the Dark Angel boy represents the spirit of the Waltz Boy.


What It's Really Like to Dance With the ABT Studio Company

Léa Fleytoux in ABT Studio Company class. Photo by Kyle Froman for Dance Spirit.

Ever wonder what it's like to be part of American Ballet Theatre's studio company? The pre-professional arm of ABT trains hard and performs harder, putting on multiple shows over the course of each season. We followed ensemble member Léa Fleytoux, a gifted 18-year-old from Paris, France, on a performance day to get an inside look at life in the Studio Company.

Chicago's Auditorium Theatre Celebrates 50 Years With Some of Ballet's Best

Maria Kochetkova, who will perform at the Chicago Auditorium Theatre. Photo by Erik Tomasson, courtesy Auditorium Theatre.

If you'll be in the Chicago area next month, the historic Auditorium Theatre is putting together a one-night-only performance you don't want to miss. The event is in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the theater's reopening in 1967, which featured a performance of George Balanchine's A Midsummer Night's Dream by former New York City Ballet principals Suzanne Farrell and Edward Villella. With Farrell and Villella returning to the theater as guests, the November 12th program will include a mixed repertory performed by dancers from companies including American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, The Joffrey Ballet, The Washington Ballet, The Suzanne Farrell Ballet, Vienna State Ballet and Dutch National Ballet.

The Auditorium Theatre in Chicago from its 1967 opening. Photo by Richard Nickel, courtesy Auditorium Theatre.

Ballet's Top Celebrity Fan Might Surprise You

Actress Jennifer Garner just proved she might be ballet's biggest celeb fan yet with her new "Tutu Tuesday" posts on Instagram. Putting her "instastalking knowledge" to work as she calls it, Garner decided to highlight NYCB's Tiler Peck as her first "Tutu Tuesday" feature, sharing a clip of her and Amar Ramasar dancing in Justin Peck's The Times Are Racing.

You're definitely going to want to listen with the sound on for Garner's hilarious narration (and scroll over to see her amazing Photoshop skills at work in a pic of Swan Lake).

Ask Amy: What to Do When You're in a Turning Rut

Thinkstock

I had a few weeks off, and I didn't practice my turns. Now, after being back for a while, I can't seem to turn like I used to. My teacher said it was a mental block, but I can't figure out how to push past it. —Devon

#TBT: Ekaterina Maximova and Vladimir Vasiliev in Don Quixote (1972)

The ballet Don Quixote depicts classical Russian elegance dressed in fiery Spanish flair. Although Marius Petipa's version for the Bolshoi Ballet debuted in 1869, most modern productions are based off of Alexander Gorksy's 1900 revival. He sought to trade Petipa's pageantry for more naturalistic storytelling. However, it seems that Gorsky ceded to the suspension of narrative in Act III, keeping the grandiose wedding pas de deux to showcase the Bolshoi stars' resplendent technique.

Many decades later, it still shines. In this 1972 clip, former Bolshoi Ballet principals Vladimir Vasiliev and the late Ekaterina Maximova dance Basilio and Kitri. In the opening section, they bring flair to each dramatic shape and deep dive, but the two really impress in their variations and the coda. After 10 rapid pirouettes (3:50), Vasiliev closes to fifth with a smoothness that wouldn't disturb a teacup on a porcelain saucer, and Maximova is all sass with her playfully angled shoulders and flicking wrists. In the coda, they both keep time with the sprinting tempo, and you can tell that the two are having a blast. Vasiliev's technical bravura and Maximova's pixie-like exuberance are perfectly wedded and, in real life, so were they! Happy #ThrowbackThursday!

