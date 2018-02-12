Listen to Pointe Editor in Chief Amy Brandt on the Conversations on Dance Podcast

In the fall of 2016, Miami City Ballet corps dancer Rebecca King Ferraro and former MCB corps member Michael Sean Breeden started Conversations on Dance, a podcast dedicated to giving listeners an inside look into the world of professional ballet by interviewing "some of the ballet world's best and brightest." Their episodes cover training, history and more; recent episodes feature New York Times chief dance critic Alastair Macauley, New York City Ballet principals Sara Mearns and Amar Ramasar, and Los Angeles Ballet dancer Elizabeth Walker. This week on the podcast Ferraro and Breeden interviewed Pointe's editor in chief, Amy Brandt. Listen to Brandt discuss her dance career with Milwaukee Ballet and The Suzanne Farrell Ballet, what it was like pursuing a college degree part-time while dancing professionally, and catch a deeper glimpse at the inner workings of Pointe.

The episode is available on the Conversations on Dance website and can be downloaded on iTunes, Google Play or iheartradio. Also be sure to follow Conversations on Dance on Instagram and Facebook.