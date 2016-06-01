Training
Hannah Foster
Jun. 01, 2016 07:18AM EST

Confessions of a Pointe Shoe Fitter

Nadia Randall performing a pointe shoe fitting at The Shoe Room. Photo by Sonja Seiler, Courtesy Randall.

For many dancers, the quest for the perfect pointe shoe is a long one, littered with years' worth of rejected makes and models. With countless options out there, how should you navigate the many brands and trends to find your ideal pair? We spoke with Nadia Randall, general manager and fitting specialist at The Shoe Room—the official store of Canada's National Ballet School—about everything from online ordering to DIY customization.

At fittings, Randall educates dancers about pointe shoe anatomy and terminology (photo by Sonja Seiler, courtesy Nadia Randall)

What are some of the top mistakes dancers make in finding the right shoe?

Prioritizing the aesthetic of the pointe shoe over the functionality. The shoe's support should be foremost. Dancers may disagree, especially when they have been told by teachers that the shoes should look a certain way. But an ill-fitting shoe will look worse on a dancer's foot as she breaks it in incorrectly. It's about making your feet look the best that they can based on their shape. You can't change anatomy.

So how can dancers reconcile their needs with a teacher's preferences?

We love it if teachers can be here for the fitting, as they're usually satisfied once they've seen the process. Otherwise, it's coming up with a compromise. If the student has a square foot, but her teacher wants a long, tapered line, maybe there's a shoe in a slightly tapered version that will work. We do get teachers who say no to a certain brand without understanding the breadth of options. Within a brand there are many, many models, and each one is very different.

What do you typically discuss at a fitting?

We talk pointe shoe anatomy and terminology; the dancer has to understand the shoe itself, as well as her body and feet. And we always recommend that dancers bring previously worn shoes, especially if they've been having trouble. Often a dancer says she doesn't like a shoe but can't articulate why. Is it that they're not allowing you to work your feet correctly? And what's not allowing you to do that? Is it the box hardness? The shank strength? Could it be the length of the vamp that's hindering you?

Does pain inform how well the shoe fits?

Yes! The most correct shoe will give you the least amount of pain. But if you're not lifting out of your shoes during pointework, or if your toes are curling and not articulating properly, you will have extra pain. It's because the foot isn't placed correctly, not necessarily because of an ill-fitting shoe.

What about buying shoes online?

It's important to be fitted professionally in person for the initial purchase and as you're still growing. Once a dancer's feet stabilize and she's happy with her shoes, reordering online is a nonissue. You can get a great deal.

In an ideal world, everyone would have custom shoes. What if dancers don't have that option?

Prioritize the fit of the box and metatarsal, and the rest of the shoe can be fit through tweaking. It could be something as simple as ribbon placement or trying elastics with different tension. DIY stitching can lower the fabric on the sides of a shoe and take away some of the heel, and shanks can be cut.

How do you get the most out of a pair of shoes?

The best thing to do is air them out for at least 24 hours between wears. We say the life expectancy of a pointe shoe ranges from 10 to 20 hours, but hardening adhesives can extend that. Jet Glue or other superglues work well on the platform—just pour a little bit inside and let it dry for at least 12 hours. Shellac works well as a moisture barrier up the sides of the shoe. It's not quite as thick and won't dry as hard as superglue.


Breaking-In Dos and Don'ts

• Do break in the box by pushing the shoe in, the way your toes would flex in demi-pointe. If you bend it the other way, you will end up with a big bubble under your metatarsal.

• Do soften the wing blocks if they're feeling stiff and sore around the bunion area. Dabbing a wet Q-tip inside the shoe can soften up pressure points that are rubbing or causing abrasion.

• Don't cut the shank too low. Most people will need support right up to the heel or even under it.

• Do horizontally score the leather underneath the metatarsal with a box cutter if you need more mobility in the demi-pointe. —HF

popular

Robert Fairchild to Give Final Performances with New York City Ballet

Fairchild and Sterling Hilton in "Duo Concertant." Photo by Paul Kolnik, Courtesy NYCB.

New York City Ballet announced today that principal dancer Robert Fairchild will give his final performances with the company this October. Since his 2015 leave of absence to make his Broadway debut as Jerry Mulligan in Christopher Wheeldon's An American in Paris, Fairchild's presence on the Koch Theater stage has been rare. A true song-and-dance man, as a child, he dreamt of following in the footsteps (or tap shoes) of Gene Kelly. Fairchild leaves the world of ballet to take on the surplus of opportunities in musical theater that have recently come his way.


Fairchild in "Apollo." Photo by Paul Kolnik, Courtesy NYCB.

Keep reading... Show less
Pointe Stars

2017 Stars of the Corps: Elle Macy of Pacific Northwest Ballet

Macy performs David Dawson's Empire Noir. Photo by Angela Sterling, Courtesy PNB.

Elle Macy was a first-year corps member in 2013 when Twyla Tharp chose to feature her in Pacific Northwest Ballet's premiere of Waiting At The Station. Four years later, 24-year-old Macy is still in the corps, but choreographers from David Dawson to Jessica Lang to William Forsythe have noticed her long, elegant lines and boundless energy, and have singled her out to dance in their ballets.

"In the middle, somewhat elevated was on my bucket list," says Macy, who danced it in 2015. "It drew me into Forsythe, and having him come here was a dream!"


Macy in Balanchine's The NutcrackerPhoto by Angela Sterling, Courtesy PNB

Keep reading... Show less
Pointe Stars

ABT's Daniil Simkin to Join Staatsballett Berlin

Photo by Costin Radu, via Instagram

Since joining American Ballet Theatre as a soloist in 2008, Russian-born Daniil Simkin has become a fixture in the New York City dance scene. In addition to performing leading roles with ABT in everything from Giselle to Whipped Cream, Simkin has also spearheaded his own side projects like 2015's INTENSIO and, most recently, his Falls the Shadow at the Guggenheim Museum's rotunda.

Keep reading... Show less
Pointe Stars

Drenched in Drama at Houston Ballet

A flooded studio at Houston Ballet in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Photo Courtesy Houston Ballet.

Watching an emotionally gut-wrenching early rehearsal of Sir Kenneth MacMillan's Mayerling at Houston Ballet on Aug. 17, it was clear that the Houston Ballet's fall season was going to be steeped in deep drama.

And it was, but for different reasons.

Hurricane Harvey dropped some 51 inches of rain, wreaking havoc on the entire city, with severe damage to the Downtown Theater District, including Houston Ballet's home theater Wortham Center and its landmark connected building, Center of Dance, where the first floor studios flooded.

Keep reading... Show less
Videos

#TBT: Ballet on Sesame Street—Suzanne Farrell, Angel Corella, Misty Copeland and More!

Lorena and Lorna Feijóo in their Sesame Street debut

You probably remember watching "Sesame Street" in your pre-ballet days, but did you know that some of your favorite ballet dancers and companies have appeared alongside your favorite PBS characters?

We've rounded up some our most beloved ballet scenes from the classic children's program below.

Count Suzanne Farrell's turns

Remember the days when you counted "1, 2, 3, 4" instead "and, 5, 6, 7, 8"? Relive that time as you—and the Count—add up the legendary Balanchine muse's turns in this 1985 episode.


Keep reading... Show less
Your Career

Ask Amy: How to Turn Connections into Dance Gigs

Zachary Guthier and Erica Felsch dancing at National Choreographers Initiative during a summer layoff. Photo by Dave Friedman, Courtesy NCI.

I have a short contract at a small company. What's the best way to build connections for freelance gigs during my layoff? —Allison

Keep reading... Show less
Dancer Spotlight

Ballet West's Emily Adams on the Unlikely Inspiration Behind Her Activewear Line

Adams in Balanchine's "Rubies." Photo by Luke Isley, Courtesy Ballet West.

In 2015, Ballet West dancer Emily Adams was promoted to principal; the milestone achievement left her feeling inspired—but also a little unbalanced. "Through the daily intensity, I wasn't enjoying everything as much as I should have been," she says. To unwind, Adams turned to yoga classes, where she found a renewed sense of self-love and an unexpected business idea: an eco-friendly activewear line called State of Bodhi. At 30, Adams is now a community-minded entrepreneur as well as a principal dancer.

Sewing classes never factored into Adams' extracurricular activities while growing up. Instead, the Pennsylvania native took as many ballet classes as possible before settling into the School of American Ballet's advanced division.

via Instagram, @stateofbodhi

Keep reading... Show less

Sponsored

Videos

Sponsored

mailbox

Get Pointe Magazine in your inbox

Sponsored

Win It!