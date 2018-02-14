Forget the heart-shaped box of chocolates. There's a healthier way to satisfy your sweet tooth for Valentine's Day. One tablespoon of cocoa powder will add a touch of chocolatey richness to your morning bowl of oatmeal or yogurt—and offers these nutritional perks:

Pixabay

- Protein: 1 g



- Caffeine: 12 mg, about 1/8 the amount of caffeine in a cup of coffee

- Dietary fiber: 1.7 g

- More epicatechin than milk chocolate or dark chocolate. This flavonoid helps prevent inflammation and promotes circulation.

- No added sugar

- Small amounts of essential minerals, like iron, magnesium, phosphorus, copper and manganese