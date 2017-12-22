ENB Star Cesar Corrales to Join The Royal Ballet

This fall English National Ballet wunderkind Cesar Corrales graced the cover of Pointe and spoke about searching for new ways to grow at ENB. Yet just today ENB announced that after three years with the company, Corrales has decided to leave to join The Royal Ballet as a first soloist.

Corrales rose swiftly through the ranks at ENB; he was promoted to principal this past summer at just 20 years old. While at ENB Corrales was best known for his highly charismatic performances which inflected roles such as Ali in Le Corsaire, Mercutio in Romeo & Juliet, Albrecht in Giselle and Hilarion in Akram Khan's 2016 re-imagining of Giselle.

Corrales will perform the lead role in Roland Petit's Le Jeune Homme et La Mort at the London Coliseum in late January as planned. He will officially part ways with ENB at the end of the 2017/2018 season.

Congratulations Cesar! We wish you all the best in this new adventure. And we certainly understand why turns like these are in high demand: