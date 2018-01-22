Powered by RebelMouse
Training
Kathleen McGuire
Jan. 22, 2018 12:57PM EST

Surviving The "Fat Talk": What To Do When You're Confronted About Your Weight

Early in Carrie Imler's 22-year career with Pacific Northwest Ballet, she was excited to be cast in Balanchine's The Four Temperaments. But immediately following dress rehearsal, she was removed from her role in "Melancholic." "My artistic director at the time pulled me aside and said, 'We can't put you out there,' " she remembers. "My weight fluctuated my entire career. Just when I felt like I had figured it out, I would gain it back and have to start all over again." Despite becoming one of PNB's most celebrated principal dancers, Imler never shook the fear of what might happen when a leotard ballet was in the repertoire.

Ballet prides itself on high standards, and the classical ballet physique is not the least of those expectations. Fear of the "fat talk" still lurks in studios, but, as Imler points out, weight is a challenge that many dancers face, while others may struggle with the arches of their feet or turnout. If you are confronted about your weight, know that many talented dancers have been there. Having "the talk" doesn't mean you can't become a professional, but if you take a mindful approach to the conversation, it will show your maturity and ultimately your ability to navigate a career.

Has Something Changed?

If your teacher or director has approached you about your weight, you're likely left feeling emotional, vulnerable and overwhelmed. Once you have a chance to think clearly, ask yourself what factors, like puberty, may be contributing to changes in your body. Nadine Kaslow, resident psychologist at Atlanta Ballet, says, "There is this huge focus on weight and body at a time when even non-dancers are struggling with body issues and everything else that is happening as an adolescent."

External factors often play a role as well. PNB's consulting nutritionist, Peggy Swistak, says that she often sees dancers struggle with weight early in the season as they adjust to living on their own and sharing a kitchen with a roommate. "One may have really bad eating habits and doesn't have to watch her weight at all, and the other is gaining weight. There is a conflict in managing their food together," she says. Ballet Memphis ballet master Brian McSween adds that financial stress can create barriers for eating nutritiously. "The one-dollar piece of pizza costs a lot less than eating organic," he says. "You have to make the best choices possible with what you have." Other changes, like a new schedule, layoffs or even emotional setbacks, will present the need to reevaluate your food habits and exercise routines throughout your career.

If you are confronted with criticism of your weight or physical fitness, Kaslow also suggests that you remind yourself what you do like about your body. "Dancers can all tell you what they don't like about themselves, but very rarely can they tell you what is good about their body."


Imler in one of Balanchine's famous leotard ballets, "Apollo." Photo by Angela Sterling, Courtesy Pacific Northwest Ballet.

Having the Conversation

These discussions go best when there is mutual trust between the dancer and artistic staff. "It is important that the dancer understands that whatever I am saying is in their best interest and in the best interest of the organization," says McSween. As long as the conversation is approached respectfully, listen to what is being said. Then, focus on how you'd like to move forward. "There needs to be an understanding on how to come to an agreement," says McSween. If you don't agree with what is being asked of you or you recognize unhealthy advice, you may be in a harmful dance environment.

While you probably feel embarrassed, it's important to not let those feelings consume you. "Seventy-five percent of my career was spent in a T-shirt," says Imler. "Whether I was skinny or not, I always felt like I was being judged. Every time I got those talks, I felt like everybody knew what I got called into the office for." Kaslow says that teachers and administrators need to help break this stigma. "Create forums to discuss feelings about their bodies and the stresses," she says, "because there are people in the dressing room that are really struggling and hating their bodies."

Get the Right Guidance

If weight conversations are approached too casually—a quick mention from a teacher, and then not followed up with a plan laid out by professionals—Swistak says you should be concerned. "The dancer loses a little weight and then they just keep going because they get compliments," she says. The toxic mentality of "some is good and more is better" can lead to eating disorders, like anorexia or bulimia, she warns.

If your teacher or a member of the artistic staff gives you advice about how to address your weight, that's another red flag. "I shouldn't offer suggestions on things that I am not an expert on," says McSween. At Ballet Memphis, dancers are referred to the company's consulting medical staff to figure out what support is needed. "It's not just about nutrition," he adds. "It could be the way you are exercising or many other things." PNB provides its dancers and students with direct access to both a psychologist and a nutritionist in addition to its physical therapy and medical staff.

Swistak warns that the internet and TV programs are not the place to find advice for managing your weight. "Anyone can say that they are a nutritionist," she says. "Dr. Oz is out there giving nutrition advice and he is a surgeon." Fad diets that populate Google searches and ads on social media are unlikely to serve the nutritional needs of an athlete. If your studio or town does not have access to nutritional, psychological or athletic training staff who are well versed in ballet, look for professionals who work with athletes. If they are open to learning more about the unique challenges of dancers, they can become a great resource for you.

It is important to remember that the world of ballet is also evolving—everyone interviewed agreed that there are more and more places for dancers with diverse body types. If you are at an impasse with your director and do not think what they are asking for is safe or possible, there is a better place for you. Imler, who became known for her athletic body, says, "I was lucky to find a company that didn't need a dancer to be rail-thin and dance the way I did. I was never going to get rid of my butt and my thighs. But I was lucky to have artistic directors that accepted me for who I was."

Is This Toxic?

If you've experienced any of these situations, you may be in an abusive or unsafe environment.

  • You are given a goal weight. "I don't talk about weight. I talk about physical conditioning," says Ballet Memphis ballet master Brian McSween. "There are plenty of dancers that, maybe on the scale by context to the world, are in fantastic shape but lack muscle definition," he says. Psychologist Nadine Kaslow adds that a weight range (that is more than a few pounds apart) can be helpful, but you should never aspire to an exact number.
  • You are body-shamed or receive harsh comments in front of others. If a teacher has concerns about your body, they should talk to you privately and help you create an appropriate plan.
  • Your teacher creates competition by comparing dancers' bodies. "Dancers can look good in all kinds of bodies," says Kaslow, who warns of this red flag: "Teachers who say, 'You don't look like a dancer,' as if there is only one."
  • It's implied that your weight is connected to how much you love dance. "The person at the front of the room shouldn't dictate whether or not you really love what you're doing," says McSween. Your relationship to your art should not be determined by an outside source.

Advice for Teachers

  • Create a policy with your staff and enforce it. At PNB School, teachers are not allowed to discuss weight with students, says nutritionist Peggy Swistak. Instead, concerns are taken to the school administrator or artistic director. The policy protects the student-teacher relationship while allowing teachers to focus on the dancing.
  • Be prepared with resources. "How are dancers going to find these people on their own?" asks psychologist Nadine Kaslow. "You're not always going to find someone that was once a dancer and is now a nutritionist or a psychologist, but you can find professionals who are used to working with athletes."
  • Remind students that they are athletes. "Dancers need to weigh less than the person on the street that is the same height," says Swistak, "but they are athletes and have to be healthy."
  • Break the stigma. Have group conversations with students about the pressures to be thin. "It helps to have everybody be able to talk about it together," says Kaslow. "It is about switching the culture."
Pointe Stars

English National Ballet Just Announced the 2018 Finalists for Their Emerging Dancer Competition

Finalist Daniel McCormick in "The Nutcracker." Photo by Laurent Liotardo, Courtesy English National Ballet

For the past nine years, English National Ballet has used its annual Emerging Dancer Award as a way to showcase artists within the company. Selected by their peers, ENB's six up-and-coming finalists will each perform in front of a panel of judges and a public audience on June 11 at the London Coliseum. Not only does the winner walk away with the Emerging Dancer Award, but the competition has served as a good predictor of future ENB stars (our October/November cover star, Cesar Corrales, won the award in 2016).

Catch up on last year's awards, and learn more about the 2018 finalists, below:

Precious Adams

Adams in "Elite Syncopations." Photo by Bill Cooper, Courtesy English National Ballet.

Michigan-native Precious Adams trained at the Detroit-area Academy of Russian Classical Ballet, National Ballet School of Canada, the Academy Princess Grace Monte Carlo in Monaco and the Bolshoi Ballet Academy in Moscow. She joined ENB after her double prize win at the Prix de Lausanne in 2014. She was promoted to first artist in 2017 and has shone in company works including William Forsythe's In the Middle, Somewhat Elevated, Pina Bausch's Le sacre du printemps, Song of the Earth and recently in Elite Syncopations at the Royal Opera House as part of Kenneth MacMillan: A National Celebration.

Two Exciting New Dance Programs to Apply for This Year

Rigorous program, check. Well-rounded technical training, check. Purposeful liberal arts curriculum, check. Study your craft abroad, check! If you are looking for all the above, the Joan Phelps Palladino School of Dance at Dean College truly has it all.

Your Career

Yes, Male Dancers Get Body Shamed Too

Charlie Hodges as Oberon in "A MidSummer Night's Dream" at the Walnut Hill School for the Arts Senior Showcase. Photo Courtesy Charlie Hodges.

Conversations about body image in dance typically revolve around female dancers. For an obvious reason: It's usually women who are driven to dangerous means to reach the ideal "ballet body."

But they're not alone in the struggle. Former Twyla Tharp dancer Charlie Hodges recently told his own story during a TED Talk at California's ArtCenter College of Design.

He Experienced Shaming Almost As Soon As He Started Dance

Hodges began dancing at age 10. Shortly after, a teacher who noticed his talent told him that if he were serious, he'd need to lose weight. By age 12, Hodges started winning awards on the competition circuit—where one director told him, "You'll be unstoppable just as soon as you lose your baby fat."

Losing self-esteem, he went on a diet and lost 14 pounds. To this day, Hodges thinks that weight loss might have stunted his growth.

As a Professional, He Couldn't Escape His Body

At 18, Hodges won second place at the prestigious National YoungArts Week. But when he auditioned for 14 ballet companies that year, all 14 said no. One letter read, "We regret to inform you that we have absolutely no use for a body like yours in our company."

He eventually got a job at Sacramento Ballet, but continued to face challenges. When he was cast as the lead in Theme and Variations, the company needed to get special permission from the Balanchine Trust because he was so short. Critics consistently called him a fireplug and pointed out his unorthodox body.

Keep reading at dancemagazine.com.

Your Best Body

Do Dancers Have a Sixth Sense?

Photo by Gregory Bartadone, Courtesy Prix de Lausanne.

Are dancers more perceptive than other people? Recent research in the journal Psychophysiology answered this question by putting 20 professional ballet dancers and 20 non-dancers to the test.

Pointe Stars

#TBT: Sir Anthony Dowell in “The Sleeping Beauty”

There are few opportunities as rewarding for a dancer as having choreography created on you. Sir Anthony Dowell, former principal and then artistic director of The Royal Ballet, is one of those rare few who had the chance to originate many roles throughout his performing career. Dowell was a particular inspiration for Sir Frederick Ashton; the choreographer created many roles for him, including original choreography for the Prince in The Royal Ballet's production of Sleeping Beauty. In this variation from Act II, Dowell comments on, and demonstrates, the unique sense of self-possession that comes with performing a specially-created role.

Pointe Stars

From "The Nutcracker" to the Olympics: How Ballet Helped Figure Skater Nathan Chen Reach the Top

Nathan Chen with artists of Ballet West in "Sleeping Beauty" (2011). Photo by Luke Isley, Courtesy Ballet West.

From ages 8 to 14, Nathan Chen trained at the Ballet West Academy and often performed alongside the company. Now, he is well on his way to becoming a household name. Earlier this month, Chen won the national title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, and he'll be heading to the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, as a member of the U.S. Figure Skating Team in February. If that's not impressive enough, you can now pop into your local grocery store and pick up a box of Kellogg's Corn Flakes with his photo on the front.

Chen is known for his exceptional musicality and artistry on the ice and has broken records for cleanly landing five quadruple jumps in one program. "My training and ballet background definitely gives me the competitive edge," Chen said to an NBC News correspondent last fall. We touched base with Peter Christie, one of Chen's former instructors at the Ballet West Academy and a supplemental coach on the ice, to get a better sense of how ballet influences the record-breaking 18-year-old figure skater.

Keep reading... Show less
Pointe Stars

Houston Ballet’s Resident Superwoman: Sara Webb, Principal Dancer and Mom of 3, Celebrates Her 20th Anniversary

Webb and Jared Matthews in "Sleeping Beauty." Photo by Amitava Sarkar, Courtesy Houston Ballet.

Houston Ballet principal Sara Webb, now celebrating her 20th season, holds the distinct position of being the only ballerina currently in the company who has worked extensively under two Houston Ballet artistic directors: Ben Stevenson (who left in 2003 and now directs Texas Ballet Theatre) and Stanton Welch. Webb was nurtured under Stevenson, who first saw her potential and promoted her to soloist, and she was the very first dancer that Welch promoted to principal. Having danced most major roles since joining the company in 1997, she carries a considerable amount of Houston Ballet history in her body.

With her exquisite technique, gorgeous lines, and her ability to bounce back from having a baby quicker than most celebrities, Webb has always been an audience favorite. She spoke with Nancy Wozny via email about her lengthy career.




Congratulations on 20 years at Houston Ballet. To what do you credit your artistic longevity?

I credit my artistic longevity to my life experiences. From the difficult ones (my husband being deployed to Iraq) to the joyful ones (having my children), those experiences help me bring a wider range of emotions to the stage. Every time I've revisited a role, I've been in a different place in my life, which has allowed me to approach the role in a different way.

Sponsored

Win It!