Sweet and unassuming. Betsy McBride exudes warmth. After rising to principal at Texas Ballet Theatre by age 19, McBride headed north in 2015 to join American Ballet Theatre as a member of the corps de ballet. There she balances her corps duties with soloist roles including Sir Frederick Ashton's Symphonic Variations, Swan Lake's cygnets and the lead gypsy in Don Quixote. McBride's Texan charm and hardworking spirit shone through at our cover shoot.



