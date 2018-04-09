Powered by RebelMouse
Onstage This Week: The World Premiere of Milwaukee Ballet's "Beauty and the Beast," Eugene Ballet's New "Peer Gynt," and More

Atlanta Ballet in Ohad Naharin's "Minus 16." Photo by C. McCullers, Courtesy Atlanta Ballet.

What's going on in ballet this week? We've pulled together some highlights.


Story Ballets, New and Old

The world premiere of Milwaukee Ballet artistic director Michael Pink's Beauty and the Beast opens April 12. The ballet features nearly 80 children from the company's affiliated school and is set to a score by contemporary composer Philip Feeney. Take a deep dive into Pink's creative process in the video below.

April 14-15 Eugene Ballet presents the world premiere of artistic director Toni Pimble's Peer Gynt. A retelling of Henrik Ibsen's play, the ballet is described as a "journey through the real and the surreal." Catch a sneak peek in this trailer.


Houston Ballet's Don Quixote is back after a 12 year hiatus. The revival of former artistic director Ben Stevenson OBE's production runs April 13-15. The company has posted a series of videos of dancers discussing their roles. Hear from Charles-Louis Yoshiyama as Basilio and Linnar Looris as Don Quixote below.


Mixed Bills Galore

Five companies present diverse mixed bills this week featuring a slew of premieres and a reverence for classics.

Atlanta Ballet's Tu Tu & More program (we love the punny title) runs April 13-15 and includes the company premiere of Stanton Welch's Tu Tu, the world premiere of Tara Lee's Blink and Ohad Naharin's Minus 16. Lee's new work touches on constellation formations and stars moving in the cosmos; check out the rehearsal shot below.


Pacific Northwest Ballet presents three hyper-contemporary works April 13-22. The program includes Crystal Pite's Emergence, Alejandro Cerrudo's Little mortal jump and the company premiere of San Francisco Ballet resident choreographer Yuri Possokhov's RAkU. RAkU pulls from Japanese theater forms Noh and butoh to tell the story of two lovers, a monk and four warriors.


Oregon Ballet Theatre presents a five part program April 12-21 titled Man/Woman, which juxtaposes all female and all male ballets to explore gender stereotypes. The program also includes Left Unsaid by resident choreographer Nicolo Fonte, which features a coed cast. The other four works are Michel Fokine's The Dying Swan (think Anna Pavlova), the world premiere of Darrell Grand Moultrie's Fluidity of Steel, the revival of James Canfield's Drifted in a Deeper Land and the OBT premiere of Jiří Kylián's Falling Angels.


April 11-15, The Washington Ballet presents a triptych of classics in their Mixed Masters program: George Balanchine's Serenade, Frederick Ashton's Symphonic Variations and Jerome Robbins The Concert (or, The Perils of Everybody) in celebration of his centennial. Listen to artistic director Julie Kent explain the importance of these works in the below video.


April 13-21 Ballet West presents The Shakespeare Suite, a mixed bill of vastly different works which artistic director Adam Sklute describes as "unexpected favorites." The program includes Jiří Kylián's Return to a Strange Land, Merce Cunningham's Summerspace and David Bintley's The Shakespeare Suite, a series of pop culture vignettes of different Shakespeare plays set to the music of Duke Ellington.

News

This Just In: 5 Dancers Promoted at Boston Ballet

Chyrstyn Fentroy and Roddy Doble in William Forsythe's Pas/Parts. Photo by Rosalie O'Connor, Courtesy of Boston Ballet.

The season of promotions has begun! Boston Ballet just announced that five company dancers will be moving up the ranks, effective at the start of the 2018/2019 season this fall.

Ballet Stars

EunWon Lee's Risk & Reward: From Stardom in South Korea To A New Life At The Washington Ballet

Photographed by Jayme Thornton for Pointe.

This is Pointe's April/May 2018 Cover Story. You can subscribe to the magazine here, or click here to purchase this issue.

If you are a dance lover in South Korea, EunWon Lee is a household name. The delicate ballerina and former principal at the Korean National Ballet danced every major classical role to critical acclaim, including Odette/Odile, Giselle, Kitri, Nikiya and Gamzatti. Then, at the peak of her career, Lee left it all behind.

In 2016, she moved to Washington, DC, to join The Washington Ballet. The company of 26 is unranked, making Lee simply a dancer—not a soloist, not a principal and not a star, like she was back home.

"I try to challenge myself, and always I had the urge to widen my experience and continue to improve," she says one blustery winter day after company class, still glowing from the exertion of honing, stretching and strengthening. "When I had a chance to work with Julie Kent, I didn't hesitate."

Lee with Brooklyn Mack in the "Le Corsaire" pas de deux. Photo by Theo Kossenas, Courtesy TWB.

Viral Videos

Watch Tiler Peck's Futuristic Cameo in This New Commercial

Nathan Sayers

From the stage to your television screen: Tiler Peck just teamed up with Dell Technologies in a commercial. The New York City Ballet principal makes her (very futuristic) appearance around the 40 second mark in a series of quick jumps and seriously speedy chaînés from Hollywood choreographer Mandy Moore. Digitally enhanced, Peck is featured to illustrate a technology Dell is currently developing that will allow the blind to see performances—how cool is that?

Ballet Training

Master Gargouillade With These 6 Tips

Kyle Froman for Dance Teacher.

Gargouillade was a trademark step for Margaret Tracey. Now, the Boston Ballet School director helps the next generation of dancers acquire this "magical little movement." Here's how.

Technical prerequisites: To prepare for gargouillade, Margaret Tracey recommends practicing petit battement battu on pointe ("particularly serré," she says) and fast double ronds de jambe en l'air, especially in the center with a relevé or a jump. In pas de chat, focus on getting off the ground quickly. Then, says Tracey, "there's hope that gargouillade will fall into place."

Rapid-fire feet: "It's helpful to have a big jump," Tracey admits. "But I've seen dancers without that who figured out the coordination and speed." Even though one leg begins, and the other follows slightly after (same deal for the landing), think about it happening together. "That's how the gargouillade looks suspended in the air."

popular

Stella Abrera Brings ABT Stars to the Philippines This Week

Stella Abrera. Photo by Sarah Kehoe, Courtesy Capezio.

In 2014, first-generation Filipina-American ABT principal Stella Abrera traveled to Manila to guest-star with Ballet Philippines in Giselle. The same year, Abrera set up a small charity, Steps Forward for the Philippines, to help a school in nearby Guiuan that had been destroyed in a super typhoon. Now, four years later, Abrera is back in Manila, with a group of eight fellow ABT stars by her side. April 6-7 the group will dance at the Maybank Performance Arts Theater in Bonifacio Global City in a program titled An Intimate Evening with Stella Abrera & American Ballet Stars.

Health & Body

What to Do When a Headache Strikes During Rehearsal

Follow these steps for relief from tension headaches. Photo by Thinkstock.

Tension headaches are often experienced by those in high-stress careers (ahem, dancers). Here's how to identify them and what to do when they strike.

Ballet Stars

#TBT: Marie-Agnès Gillot and José Martínez in "Sylvia"

José Martinez and Marie-Agnes Gillot in "Sylvia," via YouTube.

Is there anything more heart-wrenching than a tale of doomed lovers? It's no wonder that so many enduring ballets don't end in happy embraces. John Neumeier's modern Sylvia plumbs the depths of the story for its most melancholy notes. Paris Opéra Ballet étoiles, who make up the ballet's original cast, are masterful storytellers in the emotionally charged ballet.

In this clip from a DVD released in 2006, Marie-Agnès Gillot plays the huntress Diana. Her love faces a fate even more dispiriting than death: Endymion, danced by José Martínez, is doomed to eternal sleep. She dances in memory, a passionate pas de deux with a partner who cannot reciprocate. Diana's inescapable loneliness is etched on Gillot's features: the strong huntress at her most vulnerable.

Videos

