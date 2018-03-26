Onstage This Week: Texas Ballet Theater Presents a World Premiere, Colorado Ballet Tackles Tudor, and NYCB Takes DC

What's going on in ballet this week? We've pulled together some highlights.





March 29-31 the Fort Worth-based company presents two works by artistic director Ben Stevenson, O.B.E., both named after the composers used. The first is Mozart Requiem and the second is a world premiere titled Martinů Pieces set to the music of the Czech composer Bohuslav Martinů. Stevenson was inspired to create Mozart Requiem after watching a mother speak about her son, who died as a soldier in Afghanistan but had dreamt of becoming a classical violinist. Watch Stevenson tell this touching story in the video below.

Colorado Ballet Closes Its 2017/2018 Season with a Bang



Colorado Ballet closes its season March 30-April 1 with Ballet Director's Choice, a diverse triptych of works including Antony Tudor's Pillar of Fire, Twyla Tharp's Brief Fling and Val Caniparoli's In Pieces. The company has posted a series of videos of Antony Tudor Ballet Trustees and former American Ballet Theatre principals Amanda McKerrow and John Gardner speaking about what makes Tudor's famous 1942 ballet so special.





New York City Ballet in Washington, DC



Fresh off their winter Lincoln Center season, NYCB heads to The Kennedy Center March 27-April 1 with two programs. The first is comprised of works by George Balanchine, Peter Martins and Justin Peck, featuring the DC premiere of Peck's Pulcinella Variations, the wildly-costumed piece that he made for the company's 2017 Fall Fashion Gala. The second program celebrates Jerome Robbins' centennial with three beloved pieces: Fancy Free, Glass Pieces and The Four Seasons. Can't get enough Robbins? The Kennedy Center released this glimpse of Ashley Bouder in the "Fall" section of The Four Seasons.