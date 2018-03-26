Powered by RebelMouse
News
Chava Lansky
1h

Onstage This Week: Texas Ballet Theater Presents a World Premiere, Colorado Ballet Tackles Tudor, and NYCB Takes DC

Members of Texas Ballet Theater. Photo by Steven Visneau, Courtesy TBT.

What's going on in ballet this week? We've pulled together some highlights.


World Premiere at Texas Ballet Theater

March 29-31 the Fort Worth-based company presents two works by artistic director Ben Stevenson, O.B.E., both named after the composers used. The first is Mozart Requiem and the second is a world premiere titled Martinů Pieces set to the music of the Czech composer Bohuslav Martinů. Stevenson was inspired to create Mozart Requiem after watching a mother speak about her son, who died as a soldier in Afghanistan but had dreamt of becoming a classical violinist. Watch Stevenson tell this touching story in the video below.

Colorado Ballet Closes Its 2017/2018 Season with a Bang

Colorado Ballet closes its season March 30-April 1 with Ballet Director's Choice, a diverse triptych of works including Antony Tudor's Pillar of Fire, Twyla Tharp's Brief Fling and Val Caniparoli's In Pieces. The company has posted a series of videos of Antony Tudor Ballet Trustees and former American Ballet Theatre principals Amanda McKerrow and John Gardner speaking about what makes Tudor's famous 1942 ballet so special.


New York City Ballet in Washington, DC

Fresh off their winter Lincoln Center season, NYCB heads to The Kennedy Center March 27-April 1 with two programs. The first is comprised of works by George Balanchine, Peter Martins and Justin Peck, featuring the DC premiere of Peck's Pulcinella Variations, the wildly-costumed piece that he made for the company's 2017 Fall Fashion Gala. The second program celebrates Jerome Robbins' centennial with three beloved pieces: Fancy Free, Glass Pieces and The Four Seasons. Can't get enough Robbins? The Kennedy Center released this glimpse of Ashley Bouder in the "Fall" section of The Four Seasons.

Related Articles Around the Web
Show Comments ()
Ballet Stars

EunWon Lee's Risk & Reward: From Stardom in South Korea To A New Life At The Washington Ballet

Photographed by Jayme Thornton for Pointe.

This is Pointe's April/May 2018 Cover Story. You can subscribe to the magazine here, or click here to purchase this issue.

If you are a dance lover in South Korea, EunWon Lee is a household name. The delicate ballerina and former principal at the Korean National Ballet danced every major classical role to critical acclaim, including Odette/Odile, Giselle, Kitri, Nikiya and Gamzatti. Then, at the peak of her career, Lee left it all behind.

In 2016, she moved to Washington, DC, to join The Washington Ballet. The company of 26 is unranked, making Lee simply a dancer—not a soloist, not a principal and not a star, like she was back home.

"I try to challenge myself, and always I had the urge to widen my experience and continue to improve," she says one blustery winter day after company class, still glowing from the exertion of honing, stretching and strengthening. "When I had a chance to work with Julie Kent, I didn't hesitate."

Lee with Brooklyn Mack in the "Le Corsaire" pas de deux. Photo by Theo Kossenas, Courtesy TWB.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Careers

Dancing With a Chronic Medical Condition: 4 Pros on How They Make it Work

Haskins in Michael Smuin's "The Christmas Ballet." Photo by Keith Sutter, Courtesy Smuin Ballet.

Day in and day out, dancers expect their bodies to perform at the highest level of athletic and artistic achievement. However, some develop chronic medical conditions that prevent them from doing their best consistently. Still, many learn to manage their symptoms while dancing professionally. Pointe spoke with four dancers who haven't let medical problems stop them.


Holloway and Nicholas Rose in Glen Tetley's "Dialogues." Photo by Nan Melville, Courtesy DTH.

Alicia Holloway

At 13, Alicia Holloway almost quit dancing. Her asthma was so bad that she struggled for every breath during rehearsals. However, today the Dance Theatre of Harlem artist maintains a professional rehearsal and performance schedule.

Keep reading... Show less
popular

Follow Friday: The Pedestrians en Pointe Instagram Account Is Our Newest Obsession

Photo by Alex Fine, via Instagram @Pedestrians_en_pointe

Can't get enough ballerina pics on your Instagram feed? Us either. That's why we've spent the better part of our Friday scrolling through the Pedestrians En Pointe account. But don't let the pedestrian part fool you. The dancers captured by photographer Alex Fine are European pros from companies like The Royal Ballet, English National Ballet and Dresden Semperoper Ballett.

Much like New York City-based Ballerina Project (another of our must-follows), Pedestrians En Pointe captures ballerinas showing off the best of their technique in everyday settings—this time, in London. Pairing some Pointe Magazine-featured dancers like ENB's Isabelle Brouwers and Precious Adams with iconic settings like Big Ben and Portobello Market, we rounded up some of the coolest pics from the page to serve as your weekend studio (or travel) inspiration.

Béjart Ballet Lausanne's Portia Adams and ENB's Precious Adams share a sister moment on the cobblestone streets of London.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

Boston Ballet's Misa Kuranaga on Her Favorite Role and How She Stays Motivated in the Studio

Rosalie O'Connor; Courtesy Boston Ballet

What comes naturally to you?
My emotion onstage. I don't have the ideal ballerina body, so I have to move to prove myself. My strength is that I can work hard and I don't think it's hard; I enjoy it.

You went to the School of American Ballet after your apprenticeship at San Francisco Ballet. Did that experience change you?
Hugely. I had coordination and could do some tricks, but no basic technique. I came to the United States from Japan and hit the wall. What do you do? You have to fix it. SAB gave me confidence to be a dancer because I was able to fix myself.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Training

Ask Amy: Tips for Better Frappés

Photo by Matthew Murphy

We do a lot of fast frappé combinations at barre, but my footwork is still a mess. Do you have any tips? —Anna

Keep reading... Show less
Audition Advice

10 Artistic Directors Share What They're Looking For in a Dancer

Photo by Jim Lafferty for Pointe.

Have you ever attended an audition and wished that you knew what the director was looking for? We've rounded up some of our favorite quotes from our Director's Notes column over the past few years to give you a deeper glimpse into the minds of 10 artistic directors.

Ashley Wheater, Joffrey Ballet

"I want to develop and nurture artists," says Wheater, seeking "people who are not afraid to be expressive, and understand all the layers that go into making a work above and beyond the steps."

Ingrid Lorentzen, Norwegian National Ballet

"I like athletic classical dancers, with very strong footwork and articulation," Lorentzen says. "But it's also about the feeling I get from them, who I think can adapt to the Norwegian way."

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

The Story Behind Steven McRae's Crazy Workouts

Photo via Instagram.

When you spend as much time on the road as The Royal Ballet's Steven McRae, getting access to a proper gym can be a hassle. To stay fit, the Australian-born principal turns to calisthenics—the old-school art of developing aerobic ability and strength with little to no equipment.

"It's basically just using your own body weight," McRae explains. "In terms of partnering, I'm not going to dance with a ballerina who is bigger than me, so if I can sustain my own body weight, then in my head I should be fine."

Today, McRae shares videos of his workouts on social media (where he has approximately 150,000 Instagram followers). They are often shot in his dressing room, with a chair as the only prop while he does développés from an arched handstand, for instance—a feat of upper-body strength and flexibility.

"I think people are genuinely intrigued and interested in what we do: I get lovely comments offering suggestions to alter the exercise."

Keep reading at dancemagazine.com.

Sponsored

Videos

Sponsored

mailbox

Get Pointe Magazine in your inbox

Sponsored

Win It!