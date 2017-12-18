14 Gifts on Every Ballerina's Wish List

From performance and studio essentials to just-for-fun accessories, we've got your favorite dancer covered.
Cloud & Victory The Deux Tee
If you love a good ballet pun as much as we do, you'll be gifting these T's to all of your dance friends.
Photo by Nathan Sayers
Belle Force Illustrated Dancers Tote; Belle Force Belle Bow
This new brand includes an entire line of stylish leos and athleisure wear. But accessories like this ballerina sketch tote (below) and French elastic bows (left) let you take your dancewear outside the studio, too.
LeaMarie Watercolor Wrap Skirt in Aqua
Capezio Bunheads Performance Earrings
Jen Atkin x Chloe + Isabel Fuzzy Scrunchie
'90s scrunchies are making a comeback, and we are obsessed with these fuzzy options from stylist Jen Atkin—the best way to amp up your bun.
David Hallberg's A Body of Work: Dancing to the Edge and Back
Photo courtesy of Simon & Schuster
Wear Moi Kenza Warmers
Colorful leg-warmers are the easiest way to break out of the winter blues.
Danskin NYCB Mesh Drop Shoulder Leotard
Body Wrappers/Angelo Luzio Elastic Belts
Discount Dance Supply Pointe Shoe Bags
Yofi Cosmetics Glitter
With performance season underway, Just For Kix has every colorful glitter option you could want in fun names like Disco Mania and Glitzy.
