14 Gifts on Every Ballerina's Wish List

From performance and studio essentials to just-for-fun accessories, we've got your favorite dancer covered.

Cloud & Victory The Deux Tee

If you love a good ballet pun as much as we do, you'll be gifting these T's to all of your dance friends.



Photo by Nathan Sayers

Belle Force Illustrated Dancers Tote; Belle Force Belle Bow

This new brand includes an entire line of stylish leos and athleisure wear. But accessories like this ballerina sketch tote (below) and French elastic bows (left) let you take your dancewear outside the studio, too.

Photo by Nathan Sayers

LeaMarie Watercolor Wrap Skirt in Aqua

Photo by Nathan Sayers

Capezio Bunheads Performance Earrings

Photo by Nathan Sayers

Jen Atkin x Chloe + Isabel Fuzzy Scrunchie

'90s scrunchies are making a comeback, and we are obsessed with these fuzzy options from stylist Jen Atkin—the best way to amp up your bun.



Photo by Nathan Sayers

David Hallberg's A Body of Work: Dancing to the Edge and Back

Photo courtesy of Simon & Schuster

Wear Moi Kenza Warmers

Colorful leg-warmers are the easiest way to break out of the winter blues.

Photo by Nathan Sayers

Só Dança Warm-up Bootie





Photo by Nathan Sayers

Danskin NYCB Mesh Drop Shoulder Leotard

Photo by Nathan Sayers

Body Wrappers/Angelo Luzio Elastic Belts

Photo by Nathan Sayers

Bloch Inc. Mesh Sleeve Top





Photo by Nathan Sayers

Discount Dance Supply Pointe Shoe Bags

Photo by Nathan Sayers

Yofi Cosmetics Glitter

With performance season underway, Just For Kix has every colorful glitter option you could want in fun names like Disco Mania and Glitzy.



