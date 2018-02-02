Live Stream Alert: Jacques d'Amboise, Arthur Mitchell and Edward Villella Discuss Balanchine

On Monday, February 5, the National Dance Institute (NDI) is bringing together three of New York City Ballet's former star male dancers—Jacques d'Amboise, Edward Villella and Arthur Mitchell—in a one-night-only program titled Balanchine's Guys. These ballet veterans will discuss what it was like dancing for George Balanchine, and the impact that he had on their lives. All three men graced the stages of NYCB over a period stretching from the late 1940s through the 1980s, and served as inspiration for a number of the great choreographer's most famous works.

Jacques d'Amboise in Balanchine's "Apollo." Photo Courtesy Dance Magazine Archives.

During Monday's program NYCB dancers Teresa Reichlen, Adrian Danchig-Waring, Sterling Hyltin, Ask La Cour, Joaquin de Luz and Daniel Ulbricht will bring some of those works to life. The dancers will perform excerpts from Apollo (d'Amboise was a famous interpreter of the role); Agon (created for Mitchell); and Prodigal Son (Villella was a famous interpreter of the role.)

Edward Villella in Balanchine's "Prodigal Son." Photo Courtesy Dance Magazine Archives.

Since founding NDI in 1976, d'Amboise and his team have brought dance and music to over two million children in the New York City public school system and around the world. Balanchine's Guys is part of a series created by d'Amboise called Art Nest, the goal of which is to share his contemporaries with younger generations.