I don't have full 180-degree turnout, so I can't make the same beautiful lines that other dancers can. Even if I strengthen my body enough to utilize my full range of motion, will anyone ever hire me? —Carmen

Let's face it—very few dancers are born with a "perfect" ballet facility. Some struggle with their feet or knees; I dealt with an inflexible back. Part of being an artist means learning to work with the body you have. I personally have known several beautiful dancers with less-than-ideal turnout who went on to have successful careers. Sure, sometimes their limited turnout was noticeable. But for the most part, my eye was drawn to their strengths.

Remember:

Turnout alone doesn't make

a spectacular dancer.

You'll likely always need to work on maximizing your range of motion in class and through exercises. But your dancing is not solely defined by it. You can develop other aspects of your artistry to make you a compelling hire, whether that's musicality, expression or gorgeous port de bras. Identify the unique attributes of your dancing and tease them out.

Outside of class, you may want to work with a Pilates instructor, physical therapist or athletic trainer who can help you develop a supplemental program for better rotation. Working with turnout discs and doing certain yoga poses (such as the warrior series) and Pilates exercises (like clamshells) can strengthen the muscles needed to hold your turnout.

Viral Videos

#TBT: Sylvie Guillem and Patrick Dupond in "Le Corsaire"

The 1980s were an exciting time at the Paris Opéra Ballet, with Rudolf Nureyev as its director and virtuosic étoiles, like Sylvie Guillem and Patrick Dupond, onstage. These two young stars made a dream team. With raw energy and sublime technique, Guillem and Dupond, only 19 and 24 years-old respectively, are brilliant in this 1984 performance of the pas de deux from Le Corsaire.

Ballet Stars

EunWon Lee's Risk & Reward: From Stardom in South Korea To A New Life At The Washington Ballet

Photographed by Jayme Thornton for Pointe.

This is Pointe's April/May 2018 Cover Story. You can subscribe to the magazine here, or click here to purchase this issue.

If you are a dance lover in South Korea, EunWon Lee is a household name. The delicate ballerina and former principal at the Korean National Ballet danced every major classical role to critical acclaim, including Odette/Odile, Giselle, Kitri, Nikiya and Gamzatti. Then, at the peak of her career, Lee left it all behind.

In 2016, she moved to Washington, DC, to join The Washington Ballet. The company of 26 is unranked, making Lee simply a dancer—not a soloist, not a principal and not a star, like she was back home.

"I try to challenge myself, and always I had the urge to widen my experience and continue to improve," she says one blustery winter day after company class, still glowing from the exertion of honing, stretching and strengthening. "When I had a chance to work with Julie Kent, I didn't hesitate."

Lee with Brooklyn Mack in the "Le Corsaire" pas de deux. Photo by Theo Kossenas, Courtesy TWB.

News

Misty Copeland's "Fouetté Fail" Is Proof Even the Pros Make Mistakes

Jayme Thornton

Nobody has a "perfect" performance every time they go onstage—not even the dancers at American Ballet Theatre. Despite knowing this, we tend to beat ourselves up enough over the tiniest of slip ups without having someone else pointing out our errors, too.

But imagine if your mistake was posted on YouTube for the whole world to see. That's exactly what happened to ABT principal Misty Copeland when a less-than-flattering clip of her performing the infamous fouetté turns in Swan Lake was shared on YouTube. Rather than report the video as offensive and pretend it never happened (like we would have done), Copeland wrote a compelling response on Instagram, linking to the video herself.


Viral Videos

Dance Theatre of Harlem Made a Powerful Promotional Video Combining Ballet and Activism

Still via Youtube.

You don't need to convince us that dance can be a powerful vehicle for change. But in case you had any doubts, Dance Theatre of Harlem's new promotional video is all the proof you need. As part of their 2018 New York season, DTH will be hosting a gala on April 4 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (this inspired the founding of the company by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook less than a year after his death).


News

Onstage This Week: Texas Ballet Theater Presents a World Premiere, Colorado Ballet Tackles Tudor, and NYCB Takes DC

Members of Texas Ballet Theater. Photo by Steven Visneau, Courtesy TBT.

What's going on in ballet this week? We've pulled together some highlights.


World Premiere at Texas Ballet Theater

March 29-31 the Fort Worth-based company presents two works by artistic director Ben Stevenson, O.B.E., both named after the composers used. The first is Mozart Requiem and the second is a world premiere titled Martinů Pieces set to the music of the Czech composer Bohuslav Martinů. Stevenson was inspired to create Mozart Requiem after watching a mother speak about her son, who died as a soldier in Afghanistan but had dreamt of becoming a classical violinist. Watch Stevenson tell this touching story in the video below.

Ballet Careers

Dancing With a Chronic Medical Condition: 4 Pros on How They Make it Work

Haskins in Michael Smuin's "The Christmas Ballet." Photo by Keith Sutter, Courtesy Smuin Ballet.

Day in and day out, dancers expect their bodies to perform at the highest level of athletic and artistic achievement. However, some develop chronic medical conditions that prevent them from doing their best consistently. Still, many learn to manage their symptoms while dancing professionally. Pointe spoke with four dancers who haven't let medical problems stop them.


Holloway and Nicholas Rose in Glen Tetley's "Dialogues." Photo by Nan Melville, Courtesy DTH.

Alicia Holloway

At 13, Alicia Holloway almost quit dancing. Her asthma was so bad that she struggled for every breath during rehearsals. However, today the Dance Theatre of Harlem artist maintains a professional rehearsal and performance schedule.

popular

Follow Friday: The Pedestrians en Pointe Instagram Account Is Our Newest Obsession

Photo by Alex Fine, via Instagram @Pedestrians_en_pointe

Can't get enough ballerina pics on your Instagram feed? Us either. That's why we've spent the better part of our Friday scrolling through the Pedestrians En Pointe account. But don't let the pedestrian part fool you. The dancers captured by photographer Alex Fine are European pros from companies like The Royal Ballet, English National Ballet and Dresden Semperoper Ballett.

Much like New York City-based Ballerina Project (another of our must-follows), Pedestrians En Pointe captures ballerinas showing off the best of their technique in everyday settings—this time, in London. Pairing some Pointe Magazine-featured dancers like ENB's Isabelle Brouwers and Precious Adams with iconic settings like Big Ben and Portobello Market, we rounded up some of the coolest pics from the page to serve as your weekend studio (or travel) inspiration.

Béjart Ballet Lausanne's Portia Adams and ENB's Precious Adams share a sister moment on the cobblestone streets of London.

