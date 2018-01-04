I'm worried about my upcoming summer program auditions. I haven't been able to jump lately because of an injury. How can I approach the auditions so they don't think I'm lazy? —Shannon

Auditions are stressful enough, and even more so when you're nursing an injury—you don't want to risk looking less than your best, but you also don't want to hurt yourself further. That's why it's very important to communicate with the school's artistic staff before the audition begins. As you're registering, tell the administrator that you are recovering from an injury and are unable to jump. If possible, bring a doctor's note. I would also politely alert the teacher before class starts, just in case he or she hasn't gotten the message. They will hopefully take note of your injury and evaluate you with it in mind.

Communicate any injuries before an audition.

Chances are, the staff won't penalize

you but will appreciate your honesty.

If you're quite limited with what you can do but anticipate you'll be able to resume jumping soon, you may want to audition via video instead. (Deadlines for video submissions are usually later.) You could also make arrangements to audition at another city later in the tour. Call the school if you have questions—chances are, they won't penalize you but will appreciate your honesty.

