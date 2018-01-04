Powered by RebelMouse

I'm worried about my upcoming summer program auditions. I haven't been able to jump lately because of an injury. How can I approach the auditions so they don't think I'm lazy? —Shannon

Auditions are stressful enough, and even more so when you're nursing an injury—you don't want to risk looking less than your best, but you also don't want to hurt yourself further. That's why it's very important to communicate with the school's artistic staff before the audition begins. As you're registering, tell the administrator that you are recovering from an injury and are unable to jump. If possible, bring a doctor's note. I would also politely alert the teacher before class starts, just in case he or she hasn't gotten the message. They will hopefully take note of your injury and evaluate you with it in mind.

Communicate any injuries before an audition.

Chances are, the staff won't penalize

you but will appreciate your honesty.

If you're quite limited with what you can do but anticipate you'll be able to resume jumping soon, you may want to audition via video instead. (Deadlines for video submissions are usually later.) You could also make arrangements to audition at another city later in the tour. Call the school if you have questions—chances are, they won't penalize you but will appreciate your honesty.

Watch Now: Scottish Ballet in "Le Baiser de la Fée (The Fairy's Kiss)"

Andrew Peasgood and Constance Devernay in "The Fairy's Kiss." Photo by Andy Ross, courtesy Scottish Ballet.

From now through January 15, Pointe is streaming Scottish Ballet in Sir Kenneth MacMillan's Le Baiser de la Fée (The Fairy's Kiss). This one-act ballet, based on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale "The Ice Maiden," was choreographed for The Royal Ballet in 1960. For more on the ballet's history and for behind-the-scenes footage, click here.

Synopsis

The Lullaby in the Storm
A mother with her child struggles through the storm. The Fairy with her attendants appears and pursues her. The Fairy separates the mother from her child. Passing villagers find the body of the mother, now dead, and guided by the Fairy, they find the child. The Fairy kisses him on the forehead. The villagers become frightened and taking the child with them, they run away.

Keep reading... Show less
#TBT: Violette Verdy and Jacques d’Amboise in “Romeo and Juliet” (1961)

Violette Verdy and Jacques d'Amboise

"The Bell Telephone Hour" TV program broadcasted performances of world-class music, opera and ballet to millions of Americans throughout the 1960s. Many of the dance world's biggest stars frequently appeared on the program. In a 1961 Shakespeare special, New York City Ballet principals Violette Verdy and Jacques d'Amboise danced the title characters in Romeo and Juliet by choreographer Donald Saddler.

Although this version lacks some of the emotional intensity of other renditions, watching these legendary dancers perform together is a treat. Their duet is accompanied by Shakespeare's "Sonnet No. 18," bringing to mind contemporary choreographic endeavors involving spoken word in place of music. Verdy dances with an openness and grace that contrasts d'Amboise's more stoic, commanding presence. At 3:00, he sweeps Verdy off her feet and above his head in one fantastic fell swoop. Their duet is followed by an acrobatic fight scene and a stunt-filled sword fight in which both Mercutio and Tybalt are killed. When Romeo disappears after the fight, Verdy shows us Juliet's despair in a dramatic pantomime ending. Happy #ThrowbackThursday!

Ballerina Artist Breaks Down Technique With a Dose of Whimsy

Photo Courtesy Grace Earp.

Though self-described "ballerina artist" Grace Earp, 17, has been drawing her whole life, she only started ballet three years ago. Earp, an Irvine, CA native, had been selling her art—mostly of cartoon princesses and animals—at conventions like San Diego Comic Con and Wondercon since she was 12. But as ballet grew to be a larger part of her life, the subject of her work shifted. "I started drawing what I was learning; a pointed foot or hyperextended leg," says Earp. Today, Earp has over 31,000 followers on Instagram for her line of drawings showing both the rigorous and fun sides of technical ballet training. Earp often chooses a single position or step like pas de chat or croisé devant and shows all the components that go into it, from "foot pointed like a dagger" to "anticipation of the next movement" to "focused mind." The dancers in her drawings are whimsically dressed, and she often incorporates pop culture elements like Wonder Woman or Disney princesses.


Drawing Courtesy Grace Earp.

Keep reading... Show less
Behind the Scenes with December/January Cover Star Alena Kovaleva

Photo by Nisian Hughes for Pointe.

Alena Kovaleva may look young, but at our photo shoot we quickly learned that the Bolshoi Ballet corps member is wise beyond her years. Since joining the company in 2016, Kovaleva has shone in a series of sophisticated leading roles; the long, leggy dancer debuted in Balanchine's "Diamonds" Just three weeks after her arrival and showcased her flawless Vaganova training as Odette/Odile in Swan Lake last fall.



Patricia Barker Responds to All Those Royal New Zealand Ballet Rumors

Still via YouTube

The past few months have brought on a media storm surrounding accusations about the culture and employment practices at the Royal New Zealand Ballet. But it turns out, much of the reported information doesn't tell the whole story.

Caught up in the rumors has been newly hired artistic director Patricia Barker. The former Pacific Northwest Ballet star and concurrent director of Grand Rapids Ballet took over RNZB last June, and although the most troubling aspects of what has been reported, such as accusations of abusive behavior and other workplace grievances, pre-date her appointment, some complaints have been directed at her.

Class at RNZB. Photo by Evan Li, via rnzb.org.nz

The board of RNZB said in a press release last month: "Recent speculation about the culture and employment practices of the RNZB are troubling and unfair." To further address such allegations, the board has arranged for an independent review of RNZB's employment processes.

To keep reading, go to dancemagazine.com.

Inside Whitney Jensen's Dance Bag

Photo by Kyle Froman

Whitney Jensen likes to pack light. "I take the bare minimum," says the Norwegian National Ballet dancer, who was a Boston Ballet principal until 2015. She often stores things in her dressing room, and it's a good thing, too—her blue Freitag backpack, made from recycled truck tarpaulin, is admittedly heavy. "But I like how the hardware looks, and it's great to travel with," she says. "I can put my computer in it." Jensen was inspired to buy the bag after friend and Boston Ballet dancer Seo Hye Han got one.

Now that Jensen's living in Oslo, there's one item she doubles up on. She keeps in touch with her friends back home through not one, but two phones: her American iPhone ("for when I have Wi-Fi," she says) and a Norwegian pay-as-you-go phone "for when I don't. I just fill it up with how much I need, so I can talk to people in the U.S. and Norway."

Photo by Kyle Froman

Keep reading... Show less
Peter Martins Has Retired From NYCB Amidst Misconduct Allegations

Peter Martins. Photo by Adam Shankbone, Courtesy Wikimedia Commons.

Yesterday evening, Peter Martins announced his immediate retirement as New York City Ballet's ballet master in chief through a letter to the company's board. He had been solely in charge of the company's artistic direction since 1989 and the School of American Ballet's chairman of faculty since 1983. Since December 7, Martins had been on a self-requested leave, amidst an investigation of claims of sexual harassment as well as physical and verbal abuse. In the letter, he stated, "I have denied, and continue to deny, that I have engaged in any such misconduct." However, earlier articles from The New York Times and The Washington Post conveyed accounts of verbal and physical abuse by NYCB dancers, both past and present. In 1992, Martins was charged with third-degree assault of his wife Darci Kistler, though the charges were later dropped.

Despite Martins' resignation, the board emphasized in a statement, also released on Monday, that the investigation will continue until it is completed and that "the board takes seriously the allegations that have been made against him."

To keep reading, go to dancemagazine.com.

