Ballet Stars
Julia Guiheen
4h

#TBT: Alicia Graf Mack with Dance Theatre of Harlem (2004)

Alicia Graf Mack in Robert Garlan'ds "Return." Photo by Robert Garland, Courtesy Wikimedia Commons.

Alicia Graf Mack has consistently defied just about every limitation and expectation throughout her dance career. She was a leading performer with three incredible companies: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, from which she retired in 2016, Dance Theatre of Harlem and Complexions Contemporary Ballet. She also earned two college degrees in the midst of her performing career (from Columbia University and Washington University in St. Louis, no less) and has even written for Pointe, including our June/July 2014 cover story on Misty Copeland, Ebony Williams and Ashley Murphy. This week we're throwing it back to this wonder woman's 2004 performance of Robert Garland's Return with Dance Theatre of Harlem.

The piece begins in silence as Mack's lone silhouette slowly unfurls across the stage. Fellow DTH principal Donald Williams runs on to join her and the two twist and intertwine into elegant shapes. Mack rolls over Williams' back, unfurling her leg into an incredible second position split. As the lights come up, Aretha Franklin's "Baby, Baby, Baby" plays and the piece comes to life. Mack's extensions seem to defy the laws of physics and biology, and she completely commands the stage through her simultaneously articulate and expansive movement. Today, Mack continues to inspire tons of dancers as a visiting assistant professor at Webster University and through her dance collective D(n)A Arts. Happy #ThrowbackThursday!

Ballet Stars

Ballet West's Katlyn Addison on Why She Wraps Her Toes With Hockey Tape & Other Dance Bag Essentials

Photo by Kyle Froman for Pointe.

Much of what Ballet West soloist Katlyn Addison carries around in her (two) dance bags has been repurposed. She wraps her toes in black hockey tape which her brother, a National Hockey League player in their home country of Canada, ships to her, and she keeps her bobby pins in an old glass salsa jar. "I like to reuse things," says Addison. She totes everything around in shopping bags (one for pointe shoes and sewing tools, one for everything else) from the clothing store Free People.



popular

Two Exciting New Dance Programs to Apply for This Year

Rigorous program, check. Well-rounded technical training, check. Purposeful liberal arts curriculum, check. Study your craft abroad, check! If you are looking for all the above, the Joan Phelps Palladino School of Dance at Dean College truly has it all.

Ballet Stars

A Tale of 2 Romeos: NYCB Corps Members Get Their Big Break as Romeo + Juliet's Leading Man

From left: Peter Walker, Harrison Coll. Photos by Paul Kolnik, Courtesy NYCB.

A company's corps de ballet is rarely the pool from which title roles are plucked. Yet New York City Ballet seems to buck convention, especially for its full-length production of Peter Martins' Romeo + Juliet. When it debuted back in 2007, the ballet featured a cast of untested corps members and apprentices as the eponymous stars. (A School of American Ballet student was originally tapped to dance Juliet, but she wasn't able to perform due to injury.) At the time Martins, who recently retired as NYCB's ballet master in chief, attributed his casting choices to the characters' ages in Shakespeare's play; Juliet and Romeo are 14 and 19, respectively. Also, he remarked, "Never underestimate youth."

This week, two young Romeos are stepping up from the company's corps. Harrison Coll made his debut on February 13, opening night, alongside principal Sterling Hyltin (the original Juliet in the production's opening night performance back in 2007). Peter Walker follows on Friday, February 16.

Health & Body

Yes, You Can Have Dessert for Breakfast

Photo by Jasmine Waheed/Unslpash

Forget the heart-shaped box of chocolates. There's a healthier way to satisfy your sweet tooth for Valentine's Day. One tablespoon of cocoa powder will add a touch of chocolatey richness to your morning bowl of oatmeal or yogurt—and offers these nutritional perks:

Ballet Stars

Celebrate Valentine's Day Ballet-Style With These 8 Productions of "Romeo and Juliet"

Misty Copeland as Juliet with American Ballet Theatre. Photo by Gene Schiavone, Courtesy ABT.

Valentine's Day makes February the perfect month for ballet companies to perform Romeo and Juliet, Shakespeare's famous tale of star-crossed lovers. A few companies presented their versions earlier this month and many are on their way in the next few weeks. We rounded up eight companies including New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, The Washington Ballet, Les Ballet des Monte Carlo, Orlando Ballet, Colorado Ballet, Carolina Ballet and Ballet BC to find out how they're using this classic ballet to celebrate the holiday of love.

New York City Ballet

A 12-performance run of Peter Martins' Romeo + Juliet comes in the middle of New York City Ballet's winter season, spanning from February 13-23 at the Koch Theater in New York City. This year's production marks the debuts of corps dancers Harrison Coll and Peter Walker as Romeo, and former Pointe cover star Indiana Woodward will be making her debut as Juliet. Below, hear Tiler Peck, who will dance Juliet alongside Zachary Catazarro, point out the tricky technical moments in this role and explain what makes it so special to her.

News

Companies Worldwide Are Celebrating Jerome Robbins' Centennial This Spring

New York City Ballet's Joseph Gordon and Tiler Peck in "Fancy Free." Photo by Paul Kolnik, Courtesy NYCB.

One of the titans among choreographers of the 20th century, Jerome Robbins will be celebrated by a number of ballet companies worldwide in 2018 for the centennial of his birth. He died in 1998 at age 79 after a prolific career. His rare talent enabled him to direct and choreograph Broadway hits (West Side Story, On the Town and Fiddler on the Roof, among many) and to create sublime ballets, such as Afternoon of a Faun for New York City Ballet; Fancy Free (his first ballet) for American Ballet Theatre; and NY Export: Opus Jazz for his short-lived troupe Ballets: U.S.A.


Jerome Robbins. Photo Courtesy Dance Magazine Archives.

Ballet Stars

Listen to Pointe Editor in Chief Amy Brandt on the Conversations on Dance Podcast

Rebecca King Ferraro, Amy Brandt and Michael Sean Breeden.

In the fall of 2016, Miami City Ballet corps dancer Rebecca King Ferraro and former MCB corps member Michael Sean Breeden started Conversations on Dance, a podcast dedicated to giving listeners an inside look into the world of professional ballet by interviewing "some of the ballet world's best and brightest." Their episodes cover training, history and more; recent episodes feature New York Times chief dance critic Alastair Macaulay, New York City Ballet principals Sara Mearns and Amar Ramasar, and Los Angeles Ballet dancer Elizabeth Walker. This week on the podcast Ferraro and Breeden interviewed Pointe's editor in chief, Amy Brandt. Listen to Brandt discuss her dance career with Milwaukee Ballet and The Suzanne Farrell Ballet, what it was like pursuing a college degree part-time while dancing professionally, and catch a deeper glimpse at the inner workings of Pointe.

The episode is available on the Conversations on Dance website and can be downloaded on iTunes, Google Play or iheartradio. Also be sure to follow Conversations on Dance on Instagram and Facebook.

Videos

