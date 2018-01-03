Behind the Scenes with December/January Cover Star Alena Kovaleva

Alena Kovaleva may look young, but at our photo shoot we quickly learned that the Bolshoi Ballet corps member is wise beyond her years. Since joining the company in 2016, Kovaleva has shone in a series of sophisticated leading roles; the long, leggy dancer debuted in Balanchine's "Diamonds" Just three weeks after her arrival and showcased her flawless Vaganova training as Odette/Odile in Swan Lake last fall.
From now through January 15, Pointe is streaming Scottish Ballet in Sir Kenneth MacMillan's Le Baiser de la Fée (The Fairy's Kiss). This one-act ballet, based on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale "The Ice Maiden," was choreographed for The Royal Ballet in 1960. For more on the ballet's history and for behind-the-scenes footage, click here.
Synopsis
The Lullaby in the Storm
A mother with her child struggles through the storm. The Fairy with her attendants appears and pursues her. The Fairy separates the mother from her child. Passing villagers find the body of the mother, now dead, and guided by the Fairy, they find the child. The Fairy kisses him on the forehead. The villagers become frightened and taking the child with them, they run away.
The past few months have brought on a media storm surrounding accusations about the culture and employment practices at the Royal New Zealand Ballet. But it turns out, much of the reported information doesn't tell the whole story.
Caught up in the rumors has been newly hired artistic director Patricia Barker. The former Pacific Northwest Ballet star and concurrent director of Grand Rapids Ballet took over RNZB last June, and although the most troubling aspects of what has been reported, such as accusations of abusive behavior and other workplace grievances, pre-date her appointment, some complaints have been directed at her.
Class at RNZB. Photo by Evan Li, via rnzb.org.nz
The board of RNZB said in a press release last month: "Recent speculation about the culture and employment practices of the RNZB are troubling and unfair." To further address such allegations, the board has arranged for an independent review of RNZB's employment processes.
Yesterday evening, Peter Martins announced his immediate retirement as New York City Ballet's ballet master in chief through a letter to the company's board. He had been solely in charge of the company's artistic direction since 1989 and the School of American Ballet's chairman of faculty since 1983. Since December 7, Martins had been on a self-requested leave, amidst an investigation of claims of sexual harassment as well as physical and verbal abuse. In the letter, he stated, "I have denied, and continue to deny, that I have engaged in any such misconduct." However, earlier articles from The New York Times and The Washington Post conveyed accounts of verbal and physical abuse by NYCB dancers, both past and present. In 1992, Martins was charged with third-degree assault of his wife Darci Kistler, though the charges were later dropped.
Despite Martins' resignation, the board emphasized in a statement, also released on Monday, that the investigation will continue until it is completed and that "the board takes seriously the allegations that have been made against him."
We have some very exciting news here at Pointe. From January 2–15, we will be streaming Scottish Ballet's production of Sir Kenneth MacMillan's The Fairy's Kiss (Le Baiser de la Fée). The free broadcast, filmed live in October at the Festival Theatre, Edinburgh, will be available on Pointe's Facebook page and our website starting at noon (EST) on January 2.
Inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale "The Ice Maiden," The Fairy's Kiss is a one-act ballet composed by Igor Stravinsky in 1928. (Read the synopsis here.) While several choreographers have tackled the ballet over the years, MacMillan's version is especially rare. Created for The Royal Ballet in 1960, the production's sets and costumes proved so elaborate that it was too difficult to pair with other ballets, and the company shelved it after 33 performances. Although The Fairy's Kiss was briefly revived in 1986, Scottish Ballet is the first company to perform it since, honoring of the 25th anniversary of MacMillan's death.
Mia Thompson in "The Fairy's Kiss." Photo by Andy Ross, Courtesy Scottish Ballet.
The broadcast stars Scottish Ballet principals Constance Devernay, Bethany Kingsley-Garner and Andrew Peasgood, with sets and costumes by Gary Harris. Check out some behind-the-scenes footage below—then call your friends and plan your viewing party!
In 2005, Indianapolis' only professional ballet company, Ballet Internationale, shut down. Victoria Lyras, a former Pennsylvania Ballet dancer who had recently relocated to the city, was distressed by the state of Indianapolis' art scene and saw a chance to rejuvenate it. Within two months she started making plans to found the Indianapolis School of Ballet, an institution that's thrived under her leadership. Eleven years later, Lyras is ready to complete her vision, by adding a professional company. "The community wasn't ready before," says Lyras. "But the time is now."
Victoria Lyras. Photo by Moonbug Photography, Courtesy Indianapolis Ballet.
And 5,6,7,8... The countdown to the New Year is on!
Here's a peak at what five dancers from around the country are aiming for in 2018.
Eileen Frazer with Brandon Ramey in "Don Quixote". Photo by Louis Tucker, Courtesy Ballet Memphis.
Eileen Frazer, Ballet Memphis
Mindfulness: It's easy to get lost in perfectionism and the stress that comes with this career path. I want to remember to enjoy every performance and be fully present in experiences that come my way.
Be bold: I also want to dare to be bold, further develop the qualities that make me who I am as a dancer and find different ways to share my personality and experiences through the art form.
Family: Since I'm from Panama, I likewise want to keep nurturing my relationships with my family and friends.
Koki Yamaguchi. Photo by Colton West Photography, Courtesy Eugene Ballet.
Koki Yamaguchi, Eugene Ballet
Strength training: My dance resolution is to improve my technique with strength training and stretching.
(Physical) growth: As a short dancer I'm always trying to be larger in my movements.
Peer inspiration: I'd also like to learn new things by watching other company dancers such as Hirofumi Kitazume who performs dynamic jumps like the double revoltade and 540.
Sarah Lane's loyal fans had been petitioning for her promotion to principal for years when the American Ballet Theatre soloist premiered as Giselle in New York City this summer. But even the most eager among them could not have predicted that this would be the role to define her season and land her the coveted promotion.
Photo by Erin Baiano, Courtesy ABT.