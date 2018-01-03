Behind the Scenes with December/January Cover Star Alena Kovaleva

Alena Kovaleva may look young, but at our photo shoot we quickly learned that the Bolshoi Ballet corps member is wise beyond her years. Since joining the company in 2016, Kovaleva has shone in a series of sophisticated leading roles; the long, leggy dancer debuted in Balanchine's "Diamonds" Just three weeks after her arrival and showcased her flawless Vaganova training as Odette/Odile in Swan Lake last fall.







