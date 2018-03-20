Though according to our calendars today is the first day of spring, it feels like anything but. That's why we've been extra jealous watching American Ballet Theatre dancers' Instagram posts from their tour to Singapore. From swimming in rooftop pools to hiking with monkeys to jet-lag influenced shenanigans (oh, and dancing Swan Lake), their photos are making us believe that warm weather really is on its way. We rounded up some of our favorite shots from the first half of ABT's Asian tour; they'll spend this week in Hong Kong dancing Alexei Ratmansky's Whipped Cream. Keep the photos coming, ABT!





Rather than cling onto the railing in fear (like we would have), Isabella Boylston stepped gracefully into the highest pool in the world with a low arabesque.

James Whiteside, the other half of the Cindies, also took a balletic approach to swimming.





Sarah Lane reminded us that you should never miss an opportunity to stretch.





Christine Shevchenko shared the beauty of the studios that the company rehearsed in with this silhouette shot.





Hee Seo (and Gillian Murphy) showed us what a jet-lagged swan looks like.





So did Daniil Simkin.





Paulina Waski posted a series of envy-inducing sightseeing pics.





The dancers even met up with Min, founder of the Singapore-based dancewear line Cloud & Victory, and modeled some soon-to-be released (hopefully) "Make Arabesques Great Again" baseball caps.



And lest we get too jealous, Lauren Post showed us the less glamorous side of life on tour.